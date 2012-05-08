Cavendish left unimpressed by Ferrari move

Image 1 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Sky) was felled by a late crash. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Sky) hits the deck in the finishing straight. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Former teammates Mark Cavendish (Sky) and Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) before the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Roberto Ferrari (Androni-Venezuela) brought down Mark Cavendish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish (Sky) has voiced his frustration at being taken out by a diversion from Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela rider Roberto Ferrari within sight of the Giro d'Italia's Stage 3 finish in Horsens.

Cavendish was one of several riders, which also included maglia rosa Taylor Phinney, to crash after Ferrari changed his sprint line. The reigning world champion hit the tarmac at 75km/h injuring his left shoulder and losing his fair share of skin. Ferrari was relegated by commissaries to last place for the manoeuvre.

"Ouch! Crashing at 75kph isn't nice! Nor is seeing Roberto Ferrari's manoeuvre. Should be ashamed to take out Pink, Red & World Champ jerseys," the Manxman tweeted following the stage.

"Apparently Roberto Ferrari has said to journalists, when asked about the incident, that he can't see what happens behind him & doesn't care," Cavendish continued. "Is the team of Roberto Ferrari or the UCI going to do the right thing? Other riders, including myself, have been sent home for much less."

Androni-Venezuela manger Gianni Savio made no bones about his rider Ferrari's responsibility, telling Cyclingnews, "I'm on the bus going to the airport [for the transfer – ed.] and I will apologize to Mark Cavendish in the name of the team and in the name of Roberto Ferrari for the incorrect behaviour that was not intentional."

Sky's team doctor explained that he was hopeful of Cavendish recovering.

"Mark's had a bad crash and is very uncomfortable but we're taking care of him," Richard Freeman told teamsky.com.

Cavendish had commented following his Stage 2 win at the post-race press conference that the pure sprint stages were becoming more dangerous.

"Because things are changing in the peloton, there's not the respect that there used to be," he told reporters. "That means there's a lot more crashes... a sprint team wants to stay at the front, and a sprint team is fighting with a GC team. If every team tries to stay together and stay at the front it becomes more of a stress."

