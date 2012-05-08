It's time for Rabobank to deliver a sprint win

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 A Rabobank rider drops back to the team car (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) nabs the win on stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Roberto Ferrari (Androni-Venezuela) brought down Mark Cavendish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Pink jersey Taylor Phinney (BMC) was among those to fall. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It's been an interesting Giro so far. We may have been in Denmark but realistically, the finishes were what you come to expect from the Giro, particularly yesterday with the circuit at the end of the stage – lots of corners and definitely hectic.





Related Articles Ferrari set to apologize to Cavendish after Giro d'Italia crash

We have made a big improvement at Rabobank the last few months with the sprint team. We now need to get it right and start delivering the results.

I hope the next week at the Giro is kind to us.