Femoral fracture ends Mondory's season

Image 1 of 4 Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r-La Mondiale) crosses the line after stage 13 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r) salutes from the podium (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 3 of 4 Ag2r-La Mondiale get a team photo before the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r-La Mondiale) waits for a new rear-wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

On stage 15 of the Vuelta a España, Ag2r-La Mondiale's Lloyd Mondory crashed heavily on his right hand side. The Frenchman was unable to continue the stage and went to hospital for scans on his injuries.

His team have since announced that the initial x-ray's in his hip revealed that he suffered no fractures in the crash.

On his return to France, Mondory underwent further medical examination, including an MRI, which revealed an undisplaced fracture of the right femoral neck.

The confirmation of the injury means the 2014 season is over for the 32-year-old.

Mondory had been enjoyed a rich patch of form over the last few weeks which included his first win in over three years at the Vuelta a Burgos, along with several top-ten stages finishes at the Vuelta.