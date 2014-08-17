First win in three years for Mondory in Villarcayo

Image 1 of 4 Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r) salutes from the podium (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 2 of 4 Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r) during the press conference (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 3 of 4 Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r) wearing the green jersey as leader of the Points classification (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 4 of 4 Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r), winner of the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Having last won a race in February of 2011, Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r-La Mondiale) broke his winning drought as he claimed victory on stage 4 of the Vuelta a Burgos. Having marked this stage as one for the win, a perfect leadout from his teammate Sébastien Turgot in the final 300 meters of the stage dropped off Mondrory in the prime position for the 32-year-old to finish the job.

"The stage win was today clearly announced as the team’s goal," Mondory said after his win. "We knew that in the case of a final sprint I will be able to win in view of my results for twenty days. A breakaway could also be successful and Axel Domont did done a good job from the start in order to be present in the day's breakaway. Some dangerous riders for the overall standings were present in this group and the pack decided to keep in place a steady tempo to maintain the gap."

With the team riding for the win, Mondrory explained the tactics of the later part of the race with all riders fulfilling their specific roles.

"The possibility of seeing a small group competing for the stage win was starting to become a reality, especially with a difficult climb twenty kilometers from the finish and some riders could try to make a difference on this climb," he said of the race. "The team rode perfectly and we caught Axel at the foot of the bump. Blel [Kadri], Rinaldo [Nocentini], Seb Minard and Seb Turgot has worked well. Blel attacked in the climb to speed the pace up and leave behind some more riders. A small group arrived at the summit before tackling the descent. Blel was caught five kilometers from the finish.

With Rinaldo Nocentini calling the shots as the team's road captain, Mondory praised the Italian for his hard work in the finale which allowed him to conserve as much energy as possible.

"Then, Rinaldo perfectly organized the last two kilometers to permit me to be in the best conditions to sprint," Mondory said. "The 'two' Sebastiens led me out and finally, I had only had to pedal with 200 meters to go to win! I thank all my teammates because it's above all the victory of a team that assumed its responsibilities in the final part and that successfully concluded. It's a great time for me and the team. I'm in a very good shape and I've obtained good results since the Tour de Wallonie.

Mondory's next race will be the Vuelta a España, he has ridden the last three additions, which he now enters confidant of a securing a good result.

"My fourth place on the first stage of this Vuelta a Burgos gave me a confidence boost and that's important when you work to win. I had ups and downs after my surgery and regaining my confidence was essential," he added. Mondory had surgery in 2012 to remove a small abnormal mass from behind his sternum.

While praising his team for their hard work, Mondory added that the win was special and dedicated it to former teammate Kristof Goddaert who died in a training accident earlier this year.

"Today, I'm happy for myself, for the team and for my family who supported me," he said. "I also think of my friend Kristof Goddaert who passed away this year."