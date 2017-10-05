FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope confirm 2018 roster

Image 1 of 5 Australian Shara Gillow with her FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Charlotte Bravard (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Lauren Kitchen (WM3 Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Rozanne Slik (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope has confirmed its 12-rider roster for 2018. French champion Charlotte Bravard headlines the returning riders along with Shara Gillow, who recently inked a three-year extension with the team.

New for the 2018 season are Maëlle Grossetête, Lauren Kitchen, Evita Muzic, Rozanne Slik and Moniek Tenniglo. The signings of Grossetête and Muzic finalise the squad with team manager Stephen Delcourt explaining the young duo are both long-term investments.

"The recruitment of Evita and Maëlle is part of our training plan," Delcourt said. "In fact we have set up follow-up and training throughout the 2017 season to benefit 7 French talents from our expertise in addition to our historical actions with young people from the new aquitaine committee. Our two Sports Directors have done an excellent job with these young people and have decided to integrate two young talents from 2018 in our workforce. We wish to accompany them in the long term."

While the team is represented by Australian and Dutch riders, there remains a strong French core with Delcourt adding the Paris Olympics of 2024 is a long-terms focus for FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope.

"We would like to thank and highlight the excellent work of their club, without whom nothing would be possible. We will continue to strengthen our training activities in 2018 to prepare for the 2024 Generation Paris."

Originally founded as the Vienne Futuroscope team, the squad became aligned with the men's FDJ WorldTour team from 2017. The team's wins in 2017 have come via Bravard's French national title while the departing Eri Yonamine won the Japanese road and time trial titles.

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope for 2018: Charlotte Bravard, Coralie Demay, Eugénie Duval, Roxane Fournier, Shara Gillow, Maëlle Grossetête, Victorie Guilman, Lauren Kitchen, Evita Muzic, Greta Richioud, Rozanne Slik and Moniek Tenniglo