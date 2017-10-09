Fahlin, Leth renew with Wiggle High5 - Women's news shorts

Image 1 of 5 Emilia Fahlin (Wiggle High5) after the wet race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Louise Norman Hansen (Virtu Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Julie Leth (Wiggle-High5) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Lin Teutenberg (Image credit: Frontal Vision/Arne Mill) Image 5 of 5 Smiling Jessica Allen (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Wiggle High5 team announced contract renewals on Monday for Swede Emilia Fahlin and Danish rider Julie Leth for 2018. It will be the fourth year with the squad for Fahlin, who interrupted her stint with a year on Ale Cipollini before returning in 2017.

"I'm really happy to have extended to stay with Wiggle High5 for another year," Fahlin said. "It's a great thing knowing the management believes in you and value your job and efforts and want to keep building on it for another year, that they see more potential in you and want to keep working to develop further."

Fahlin's season was hampered by a summer illness that forced her out of the Swedish championships and Giro d'Italia, but she rebounded with a ninth place at the UCI Road World Championships.

"I feel I'm on the right track, I had a good second half of the season which I'm looking forward to building on for next year. Finishing the season off with a good ride at the World Champs gave me a lot of motivation and confidence for upcoming season and I can't wait to get stuck in to the preparation already."

2017 was the first year on the team for Leth, who came across after a four-year stint with Hitec.

"I had a good first season with Wiggle, where I feel like I've developed both personally and professionally, and I am really happy and excited to continue this development in such a professional environment," Leth said. "I've loved being on the road with the team. We always manage to have tons of fun, but still being professional and focused as soon as we're on the start line.

Allen re-ups with Orica-Scott

Jess Allen has renewed her contract with Orica-Scott. The former Oceania champion hopes to follow up her first full pro season with the team by developing her skills in the Classics.

"I am really excited to be signing with Orica-Scott for 2018," Allen said. "The last year and a half with the team has been my most enjoyable time on and off the bike."

"I am surrounded by great role models in this team who I've learnt a lot from this year. It's very important for me to keep surrounding myself with teammates like this as I continue to develop."

The 24-year-old will first target the Australian summer races before turning her focus to the Belgian Classics.

"The Belgium classics are races that I want to be winning in the future so I will be aiming to hit those strongly and try to get to the pointy end as much as possible to help our leaders," she said. "I'm really excited to see what we can do after a great season this year."

Louise Norman Hansen back with Virtu in 2018

22-year-old Louise Norman Hansen prolonged her contract with Virtu Cycling for 2018, the team announced on Monday.

The first-year professional had her best result when she took third in the Danish time trial championships, but a crash in the Ladies Tour of Norway ended her season prematurely.

"It has been a little up and down, but in the end, I have a feeling, that I am happy with what I have achieved. I have come further, than what I had thought. The goals I had before the season I have achieved, and I am happy about that," Hansen said.

"I will certainly try to improve my ITT, and in general I would also like to improve my road race. I hope to add another level to myself and then I also just want to have some good experiences and do a lot of races. I don't have any goals yet, but I have a few ideas. It could be great to win the ITT title at the nationals."

Sports director Carmen Small has faith that the young Dane will step up her performances next season.

"She loves to train, and that is one of the most important ingredients to becoming a good rider. She has already shown she can do a good ITT, and with the right guidance she has the potential to make it even further in 2018," Small said.

Another Teutenberg goes pro

The 18-year-old relative of one of cycling's most notable female riders has signed with the British Team WNT for 2018. Lea Lin Teutenberg, niece of Ina Teutenberg, has inked a two-year deal with the squad.

A German junior time trial and points race champion, Teutenberg has already shown her promise and looks forward to developing her skills.

"To sign for a UCI women's team straight out of the junior ranks is something I am proud of, and with the help and experience from our team staff and riders I feel I will be able to adapt well to professional racing," Teutenberg said.

"I'm really looking forward to the next two years with Team WNT, it's going to be a great opportunity for me to develop as a rider.

"My aim in 2018 will be to help our team leaders as much as possible and learn my trade from some of the more experienced riders. I have a desire to develop in stage races and build on my time-trial abilities."

Teutenberg joins Mel Lowther, Lydia Boylan, Hayley Jones and Aafke Soet on the list of new signings for Team WNT.

