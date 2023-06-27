Alaphilippe and Jakobsen lead Soudal-QuickStep at Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe returns to the Tour de France after a year’s absence, while Fabio Jakobsen will line out as the Soudal-QuickStep’s sprinter at the race, which gets underway in Bilbao on Saturday.

There were no late surprises in the Soudal-QuickStep selection, announced on Tuesday, with Remco Evenepoel set to focus on the defence of his world title – and possibly the Vuelta a España – after COVID-19 forced him out of last month’s Giro d’Italia.

Jakobsen is selected ahead of Tim Merlier despite rumours of a move to DSM at season's end, and the Dutchman will be able to rely on lead-out man Michael Mørkøv in the sprints. The experienced line-up also includes Kasper Asgreen, Rémi Cavagna, Tim Declercq, Dries Devenyns and Yves Lampaert.

Patrick Lefevere’s squad captured the opening two stages of last year’s Tour through Lampaert and Jakobsen, though opportunities were thin on the ground thereafter in a race largely devoid of sprint stages. This year’s Tour promises more bunch finishes, and Jakobsen warmed up for the race by winning a pair of stages at the Baloise Belgium Tour.

Alaphilippe’s presence, meanwhile, adds another dimension to Soudal-QuickStep’s race. After a difficult Spring campaign, he showed signs of form with a stage win at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

The Frenchman has won an early stage and worn the yellow jersey in each of his past three Tour appearances, and he is likely to be to the fore on the opening weekend in the Basque Country, which features two stages tailored to puncheurs.

“I went on a recon of the start in Bilbao, and I can tell you it will be a beautiful and hard weekend,” Alaphilippe said in a statement from the team. “At the beginning of the month I did a solid Dauphiné, where I felt in good shape, got a win and took pleasure in riding, and the preparations went well.

“The Tour is a truly huge adventure, every day you have to fight together with the team, and has a really special atmosphere, with all the people along the roads. I’m ready for Le Tour.”

Alaphilippe wore yellow for two weeks in 2019 en route to a surprising fifth overall in Paris, but he has never made an overt target of the general classification and directeur sportif Tom Steels suggested he would again prioritise stage victories here.

“Julian will try to go for a stage win, as he has some nice opportunities over the three weeks of the race, while Fabio will rely on Michael to guide him in the sprints, but also on the likes of Kasper and Yves, who can keep the speed high in the bunch finishes,” said Steels.

“Looking over our team, we can see a group that has a lot of ambition and motivation, so we hope for a nice Tour de France.”

Soudal-QuickStep to the Tour de France: Julian Alaphilippe (Fra), Kasper Asgreen (Den), Rémi Cavagna (Fra), Tim Declercq (Bel), Dries Devenyns (Bel), Fabio Jakobsen (Ned), Yves Lampaert (Bel) and Michael Mørkøv (Den)