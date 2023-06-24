Fabio Jakobsen strongly rumoured to be heading to DSM-Firmenich in 2024

Star sprinter Fabio Jakobsen is strongly rumoured to be leaving Soudal-QuickStep at the end of 2023, with DSM-Firmenich believed to be his most likely destination.

Following initial reports in Dutch newspaper AD, according to Wielerflits multiple sources said, “it is only a matter of time” before the Dutch racer signs with DSM after six years with the Belgian squad. According to AD, Jakobsen plans to sign for three seasons.

Wielerflits pointed out that Soudal-QuickStep already have one top sprinter, Tim Merlier, on their books. The Belgian squad are also keen both to rebuild their unevenly-performing Classics team and put a greater emphasis on current World Champion Remco Evenepoel in the Grand Tours.

At the same time, DSM-Firmenich have made known their interest in signing a top fastman for 2024 and already have a strong sprint train in place. Although they tried to sign talented young sprinter Olav Kooij for 2024, the Dutchman finally opted to remain with his current team, Jumbo-Visma.

Recently the winner of two stages of the Baloise Belgium Tour, Jakobsen, 26, is set to co-lead Soudal-QuickStep at the Tour de France alongside Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe.

After taking his first Tour de France stage last year, Jakobsen has also captured five stages in the Vuelta a España, as well as the points competition in the Spanish Grand Tour in 2021. He is also currently European road race champion.



More than half of Jakobsen's 43 wins come after a major high-speed crash in the 2020 Tour de Pologne, which saw him badly injured and spend nearly a year out of racing.

Should the deal between Jakobsen and DSM-Firmenich finally materialize, confirmation will likely not emerge for at least another month, as the transfer market only officially opens on August 1st.