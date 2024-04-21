'I was riding for Urška's mother today' - Tadej Pogačar's Liège win settles two years of pain

By Peter Stuart
published

Winning a sixth Monument places the Slovenian amongst the all-time greats of the Spring Classics

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men elite race of the Liege-Bastogne-Liege one day cycling event, 254,5 km km from Liege, over Bastogne to Liege, Sunday 21 April 2024. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND (Photo by ERIC LALMAND / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) concluded his spring season with a historic win at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which he dedicated to his fiancée Urška Žigart’s mother, who passed away before the 2022 race.

The Slovenian was tipped as the favourite for the 2022 edition of the race but announced he would not be racing on the eve of the race following the tragic personal news. In his post-race interview following his win of the 2024 edition, he made clear how significant the impact on him had been.

