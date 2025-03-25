'Even second here is really nice' - Matthew Brennan follows opening Volta victory with near-miss on stage 2

By published

Briton youngster maintains lead for second straight day before Volta hits mountains

BANYOLES SPAIN MARCH 25 Matthew Brennan of United Kingdom and Team Visma Lease A Bike Green Leader Jersey prior to the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 2 a 1773km stage from Banyoles to Figueres UCIWT on March 25 2025 in Banyoles Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Briton Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) was on the stage podium for a second day in a row at Volta a Catalunya and retained the green leader's jersey (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Matthew Brennan did not manage to follow up his stunning stage 1 success in the Volta a Catalunya with another stage victory 24 hours later, but what was remarkable enough was that the Visma-Lease a Bike racer managed to come within a whisker of doing so, going second.

First place for the 19-year-old ahead of two Alpecin-Deceuninck riders on Monday at San Feliu de Guixols in an uphill three-way sprint battle had already seen Brennan live up to his status as a highly-respected, last-minute substitution for injured team leader Jonas Vingegaard in full.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 21 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of LR Chiara Consonni of Italy and UAE Team ADQ Daria Pikulik of Poland and Team Human Powered Health and Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL during the 7th Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2024 a 155km one day race from Brugge to De Panne on March 21 2024 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

How to watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage
This photograph taken on July 5, 2024, shows anti-doping testing kit materials displayed at the International Testing Agency (ITA) testing facility inside a truck at the finish line of the 7th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 25,3 km individual time trial between Nuits-Saint-Georges and Gevrey-Chambertin. The overall leader yellow jersey rider and stage winner are systematically summoned to be tested for doping after the day&#039;s stage, along with any rider selected by ITA based on performance or intelligence from the organisation&#039;s investigative department. A chaperon escorts the rider to the facility where a supervised urine sample is collected for testing. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

Belgian police conduct raids in investigation centred on doctor with links to cycling team
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 21 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of LR Chiara Consonni of Italy and UAE Team ADQ Daria Pikulik of Poland and Team Human Powered Health and Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL during the 7th Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2024 a 155km one day race from Brugge to De Panne on March 21 2024 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
How to watch the Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage
