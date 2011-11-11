Evans named Australia's Cyclist of the Year

Image 1 of 15 A victorious Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 15 Anna Meares won the people's choice award for her triple world titles (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 3 of 15 Richard Lang took home the Oceania trophy (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 4 of 15 Junior cyclists of the year (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 5 of 15 The winner of the female road award, Shara Gillow (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 6 of 15 Paracyclist female winner Susan Powell (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 7 of 15 Female mountain biker of th eyear Rebecca Henderson (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 8 of 15 Female BMX rider Caroline Buchanan (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 9 of 15 New South Wales took the state champions title (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 10 of 15 Cadel Evans claimed the 'Oppy' (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 11 of 15 Cadel Evans with Gerry Ryan and Klaus Mueller (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 12 of 15 Evans holds his trophy for cyclist of the year (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 13 of 15 Cadel Evans (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 14 of 15 2011 Tour champion Cadel Evans was dressed to the nines for the 2012 route presentation. (Image credit: AFP) Image 15 of 15 Hugs for Tour de France winner Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: AFP)

BMC's Cadel Evans rounded off an historic 2011 by winning the Sir Hubert Opperman medal for cyclist of the the year at the Jayco 2011 Australian Cyclist of the Year Awards in Sydney.

Evans, who also won the award in 2006, 2007 and 2009, became the first Australian winner of the Tour de France back in July and the oldest rider to win the GC since the Second World War.. He beat stiff competition for the honour, which is named after the Australian cycling legend from the 1920s, from the likes of triple world champion Anna Meares and double world champion Jack Bobridge. His victory in cycling's most prestigious race has raised the profile of cycling still further in Australia and he will be looking to build on this success next season.