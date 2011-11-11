Evans named Australia's Cyclist of the Year

Evans, who also won the award in 2006, 2007 and 2009, became the first Australian winner of the Tour de France back in July and the oldest rider to win the GC since the Second World War.. He beat stiff competition for the honour, which is named after the Australian cycling legend from the 1920s, from the likes of triple world champion Anna Meares and double world champion Jack Bobridge. His victory in cycling's most prestigious race has raised the profile of cycling still further in Australia and he will be looking to build on this success next season.
