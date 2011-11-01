Evans, Goss headline final nominations for Australian Cyclist of the Year awards

Image 1 of 5 Jack Bobridge was looking proud in his Aussie jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 5 Luke Durbridge (Australia) listens to the Australia national anthem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 2011 Tour champion Cadel Evans was dressed to the nines for the 2012 route presentation. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 5 Australian duo Anna Meares and Kaarle McCulloch sing their national anthem on the winners podium for the women's team sprint (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 5 Scody Cup Series leader and eventual race winner Steele Von Hoff was finding the going tough on the climb at Poatina. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

2011 has been a year of superlatives for Australian cycling. Matt Goss took an historic victory at Milan-San Remo, Jack Bobridge broke Chris Boardman's long standing individual pursuit record on the track, and Cadel Evans realised a dream at the Tour de France, becoming the first Australian to take yellow all the way to Paris.

In the wake of such a successful year, Cycling Australia has released the final list of cyclists who are being considered for the 'Opperman medal' Australian cyclist of the year award.

"2011 has been a phenomenal year for across all ages and disciplines," said Cycling Australia CEO, Graham Fredericks. "The 'Cyclones' claimed 35 world titles and they weren't topping medal tables at world championships they were on podiums at World Cups and international calendar events from the boards to the bitumen and onto the dirt.

Awards will be given out in all cycling disciplines, with Road, Track, Mountain Bike and BMX and Paracycling all featuring.

Seven Australians celebrated double gold and Australia's 2011 world championship medal haul totalled 36 gold, 23 silver and 18 bronze medals.

"The Jayco 2011 Australian Cyclist of the Year Awards is a celebration but it's also an opportunity for us to acknowledge those who have made our success possible," said Mr Fredericks. "I congratulate all the cyclists, coaches and staff for their outstanding efforts and thank all our sponsors and fans for their support.

"We look forward to the momentum continuing in 2012."

The winners of the Jayco 2011 Australian Cyclist of the Year Awards will be announced at a sold-out gala event being staged in the Ivy Room, Sydney on Friday 11 November.

The finalists for the awards are listed below.

People's Choice Cyclist Of The Year

Cadel Evans

Matthew Goss

Anna Meares OAM

Stuart O'Grady

Mark Renshaw

Steele Von Hoff

Track Cyclist Of The Year - Male

Jack Bobridge

Michael Freiberg

Shane Perkins

Elite Track Cyclist Of The Year - Female

Katherine Bates

Kaarle McCulloch

Anna Meares OAM

Elite Road Cyclist Of The Year - Male

Luke Durbridge

Cadel Evans

Matthew Goss

Christopher Sutton

Elite Road Cyclist Of The Year - Female

Shara Gillow

Rochelle Gilmore

Chloe Hosking

Elite Mountain Bike Cyclist Of The Year - Male

Jared Graves

Michael Hannah

Chris Jongewaard

Elite Mountain Bike Cyclist Of The Year - Female

Rebecca Henderson

Katherine O'Shea

Leonie Picton

Elite BMX Cyclist Of The Year - Male

Brian Kirkham

Sam Willoughby

Khalen Young

Elite BMX Cyclist Of The Year - Female

Caroline Buchanan

Melinda McLeod

Lauren Reynolds

Elite Para-cyclist Of The Year - Male

Michael Gallagher OAM

Kieran Modra OAM

David Nicholas

Elite Para-cyclist Of The Year - Female

Carole Cooke

Felicity Johnson & pilot Stephanie Morton

Susan Powell

Masters Cyclist Of The Year - Male

David Stevens

Geoff Stoker

Gavin White

Masters Cyclist Of The Year - Female

Lise Benjamin

Sandra Bletchly

Linda White

Junior Track Cyclist Of The Year - Male

Alexander Edmondson

Caleb Ewan

Jackson Law

Junior Track Cyclist Of The Year - Female

Georgia Baker

Taylah Jennings

Emily Roper

Junior Road Cyclist Of The Year - Male

David Edwards

Bradley Linfield

Calvin Watson

Junior Road Cyclist Of The Year - Female

Jessica Allen

Jessica Mundy

Emily Roper

Junior Mountain Bike Cyclist Of The Year - Male

Troy Brosnan

Connor Fearon

Billy Sewell

Junior BMX Cyclist Of The Year - Male

Corey Frieswyk

Darryn Goodwin

Bodi Turner

Junior BMX Cyclist Of The Year - Female

Madison Janssen

Melinda McLeod

Molly Nichols - Pavy

Cycling Australia Coaching Award

Hilton Clarke

Andrew Jackson

Sian Mulholland

Coaching Program Of The Year

Cycling Australia / Australian Institute of Sport High Performance

- Men's Track Endurance

Cycling Australia / Australian Institute of Sport High Performance

- Para-cycling

Cycling Australia / Australian Institute of Sport High Performance

- Sprint

The following awards & trophies will also be presented on the night:

Cycling Australia Media Award

Keith Esson Award

Cycling Australia National Road Series Champions (individuals And

Teams)



Australian Club Premiership

Norm Gailey Trophy - Champion State

Australian Sports Commission Volunteers Of The Year Awards