Evans, Goss headline final nominations for Australian Cyclist of the Year awards
Winners to be announced on November 11
2011 has been a year of superlatives for Australian cycling. Matt Goss took an historic victory at Milan-San Remo, Jack Bobridge broke Chris Boardman's long standing individual pursuit record on the track, and Cadel Evans realised a dream at the Tour de France, becoming the first Australian to take yellow all the way to Paris.
In the wake of such a successful year, Cycling Australia has released the final list of cyclists who are being considered for the 'Opperman medal' Australian cyclist of the year award.
"2011 has been a phenomenal year for across all ages and disciplines," said Cycling Australia CEO, Graham Fredericks. "The 'Cyclones' claimed 35 world titles and they weren't topping medal tables at world championships they were on podiums at World Cups and international calendar events from the boards to the bitumen and onto the dirt.
Awards will be given out in all cycling disciplines, with Road, Track, Mountain Bike and BMX and Paracycling all featuring.
Seven Australians celebrated double gold and Australia's 2011 world championship medal haul totalled 36 gold, 23 silver and 18 bronze medals.
"The Jayco 2011 Australian Cyclist of the Year Awards is a celebration but it's also an opportunity for us to acknowledge those who have made our success possible," said Mr Fredericks. "I congratulate all the cyclists, coaches and staff for their outstanding efforts and thank all our sponsors and fans for their support.
"We look forward to the momentum continuing in 2012."
The winners of the Jayco 2011 Australian Cyclist of the Year Awards will be announced at a sold-out gala event being staged in the Ivy Room, Sydney on Friday 11 November.
The finalists for the awards are listed below.
People's Choice Cyclist Of The Year
Cadel Evans
Matthew Goss
Anna Meares OAM
Stuart O'Grady
Mark Renshaw
Steele Von Hoff
Track Cyclist Of The Year - Male
Jack Bobridge
Michael Freiberg
Shane Perkins
Elite Track Cyclist Of The Year - Female
Katherine Bates
Kaarle McCulloch
Anna Meares OAM
Elite Road Cyclist Of The Year - Male
Luke Durbridge
Cadel Evans
Matthew Goss
Christopher Sutton
Elite Road Cyclist Of The Year - Female
Shara Gillow
Rochelle Gilmore
Chloe Hosking
Elite Mountain Bike Cyclist Of The Year - Male
Jared Graves
Michael Hannah
Chris Jongewaard
Elite Mountain Bike Cyclist Of The Year - Female
Rebecca Henderson
Katherine O'Shea
Leonie Picton
Elite BMX Cyclist Of The Year - Male
Brian Kirkham
Sam Willoughby
Khalen Young
Elite BMX Cyclist Of The Year - Female
Caroline Buchanan
Melinda McLeod
Lauren Reynolds
Elite Para-cyclist Of The Year - Male
Michael Gallagher OAM
Kieran Modra OAM
David Nicholas
Elite Para-cyclist Of The Year - Female
Carole Cooke
Felicity Johnson & pilot Stephanie Morton
Susan Powell
Masters Cyclist Of The Year - Male
David Stevens
Geoff Stoker
Gavin White
Masters Cyclist Of The Year - Female
Lise Benjamin
Sandra Bletchly
Linda White
Junior Track Cyclist Of The Year - Male
Alexander Edmondson
Caleb Ewan
Jackson Law
Junior Track Cyclist Of The Year - Female
Georgia Baker
Taylah Jennings
Emily Roper
Junior Road Cyclist Of The Year - Male
David Edwards
Bradley Linfield
Calvin Watson
Junior Road Cyclist Of The Year - Female
Jessica Allen
Jessica Mundy
Emily Roper
Junior Mountain Bike Cyclist Of The Year - Male
Troy Brosnan
Connor Fearon
Billy Sewell
Junior BMX Cyclist Of The Year - Male
Corey Frieswyk
Darryn Goodwin
Bodi Turner
Junior BMX Cyclist Of The Year - Female
Madison Janssen
Melinda McLeod
Molly Nichols - Pavy
Cycling Australia Coaching Award
Hilton Clarke
Andrew Jackson
Sian Mulholland
Coaching Program Of The Year
Cycling Australia / Australian Institute of Sport High Performance
- Men's Track Endurance
Cycling Australia / Australian Institute of Sport High Performance
- Para-cycling
Cycling Australia / Australian Institute of Sport High Performance
- Sprint
The following awards & trophies will also be presented on the night:
Cycling Australia Media Award
Keith Esson Award
Cycling Australia National Road Series Champions (individuals And
Teams)
Australian Club Premiership
Norm Gailey Trophy - Champion State
Australian Sports Commission Volunteers Of The Year Awards
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy