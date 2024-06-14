European Road Champ Mischa Bredewold extends with SD Worx-ProTime until 2027
Up-and-coming Dutch racer looks to build on successful 2023 and 2024 in coming years
Reigning European Road Champion Mischa Bredewold has confirmed she will extend her contract with SD Worx-ProTime through to 2027. Considered one of the most versatile new prospects in women’s racing, Bredewold, 23, is set to stay with one of the leading teams in the sport for another three years.
"If you look at how well I have developed in the last year and a half with this team, I have a lot of confidence that I can grow further within Team SD Worx-Protime," Bredewold said in a team press release.
Part of SD Worx-ProTime since 2023, the Dutchwoman captured wins in the European Road Championships, the GP de Plouay last year and two stage victories this season in the Itzulia Basque Country, where she finished second overall behind teammate Demi Vollering.
"I never thought when I signed with this team that I would be able to win such nice races so quickly. In that respect, I have made huge strides here very quickly," Bredewold added.
Bredewold highlighted progress in the hilly Classics, stage races and time trials as her three big goals for the coming seasons in SD Worx-ProTime.
“One of Mischa's strengths is that she is versatile in many areas,” added SD Worx team manager Danny Stam.
“She could develop as a really tough rider like Marlen Reusser, but she also sprints very well. We are confident that she can make great strides in our team's colours in the coming years."
Bredewold’s next race will be the Tour de Suisse, which starts on Saturday June 15.
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.