European Road Champ Mischa Bredewold extends with SD Worx-ProTime until 2027

By
published

Up-and-coming Dutch racer looks to build on successful 2023 and 2024 in coming years

Mischa Bredewold
Mischa Bredewold (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reigning European Road Champion Mischa Bredewold has confirmed she will extend her contract with SD Worx-ProTime through to 2027. Considered one of the most versatile new prospects in women’s racing, Bredewold, 23, is set to stay with one of the leading teams in the sport for another three years.

"If you look at how well I have developed in the last year and a half with this team, I have a lot of confidence that I can grow further within Team SD Worx-Protime," Bredewold said in a team press release.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.