European Road Champ Mischa Bredewold extends with SD Worx-ProTime until 2027

Reigning European Road Champion Mischa Bredewold has confirmed she will extend her contract with SD Worx-ProTime through to 2027. Considered one of the most versatile new prospects in women’s racing, Bredewold, 23, is set to stay with one of the leading teams in the sport for another three years.

"If you look at how well I have developed in the last year and a half with this team, I have a lot of confidence that I can grow further within Team SD Worx-Protime," Bredewold said in a team press release.

Part of SD Worx-ProTime since 2023, the Dutchwoman captured wins in the European Road Championships, the GP de Plouay last year and two stage victories this season in the Itzulia Basque Country, where she finished second overall behind teammate Demi Vollering.

"I never thought when I signed with this team that I would be able to win such nice races so quickly. In that respect, I have made huge strides here very quickly," Bredewold added.

Bredewold highlighted progress in the hilly Classics, stage races and time trials as her three big goals for the coming seasons in SD Worx-ProTime.

“One of Mischa's strengths is that she is versatile in many areas,” added SD Worx team manager Danny Stam.



“She could develop as a really tough rider like Marlen Reusser, but she also sprints very well. We are confident that she can make great strides in our team's colours in the coming years."

Bredewold’s next race will be the Tour de Suisse, which starts on Saturday June 15.