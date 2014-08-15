Europcar name Vuelta a España team

Image 1 of 4 Team Europcar controlling the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Dan Craven shows off his beard (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 4 Romain Sicard (Europcar) gives it his all (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 French rider Vincent Jerome (Image credit: Sonja Csury)

Team Europcar have announced its team for the 69th edition of the Vuelta a España which starts on August 23 in Jerez. The French team will ride all three grand tour's for the first in its history as Europcar having successfully applied for a WorldTour license at the end of last year allowing them entry to all WorldTour events.

None of the Vuelta team rode in this year's Tour de France although several riders did the Giro d'Italia in May.

Romain Sicard has been selected for his fourth grand tour and second of 2014 having ridden the Giro and will look of a good result in his first year with the team. The former U23 world champion rode the Vuelta in 2012, which was his grand tour debut, and will be one of more experienced three-week riders in the team. he is currently competing at the Tour de l'Ain.

Natnael Berhane, Dan Craven, Bryan Nauleau and Yannick Martinez are all making their grand tour debuts at the race.

Vincent Jérôme is the most experienced three week rider in the team having started six grand tours between 2007 and 2012 when he made his last appearance at a grand tour. Jimmy Engoulvent adds further experience to the team as the 34-year-old has ridden the Tour five times but is yet to start either a Giro or a Vuelta.

Craven signed for Europcar in late-May with the intention of racing the Vuelta and has started in two races for the team as he prepares for his season goal.

Europcar for the Vuelta a España: Dan Craven,Jimmy Engoulvent, Romain Sicard, Yannick Martinez, Natnael Berhane, Jérôme Cousin, Maxime Mederel, Bryan Nauleau and Vincent Jérôme.