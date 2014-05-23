Report: Craven to sign with Europcar

Image 1 of 2 Dan Craven (Team IG – Sigma Sport) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 2 Dan Craven (Team IG – Sigma Sport) (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Dan Craven will sign with Europcar and ride the Vuelta a España, according to L'Equipe. The Namibian will bring a sponsor with him to the French WorldTour team.

Contact with the team started at La Tropical Amissa Bongo in January, where he finished fifth overall, riding for the German Continental team Bike Aid – Ride for Help. "Dan captivated me immediately. I pictured him in my team because he is a unique character who will bring us much with his experience and his philosophy of life," Europcar manager Jean-Rene Bernaudeau told L'Equipe.

Craven turned pro with Rapha Condor in 2009, and also rode for Team IG-Sigma Sport in 2012 and the Synergy Baku Cycling Project in 2013. In 2008 he won the African cycling championship. This year he won the overall in the Tour of Cameroon and was fifth in the Tour of Morocco.

"This is an opportunity for me to have great moments," Craven said. "It also allow young Namibian riders to see a future, to show them that anything is possible in life."

According to L'Equipe, he brings with him personal sponsor Nedbank, a Namibian bank. He is expected to sign his contract within the next few days and will plan to ride his first grand tour, the Vuelta a España.