Ribble Cycles partners with Drops-Le Col racing team and reveals new pro bikes

Ribble Cycles has announced its new partnership with Drops-Le Col , the UK’s sole UCI Women’s Continental Cycling Team. The team, supported by TEMPUR, just signed an initial two-year deal with the 124-year-old UK bike brand, which will see its racers competing on the Ribble Endurance SL R and Ultra TT models.

The news comes just a month after the British team added two new sponsors — TEMPUR and Le Col — for 2021, and after having previously stated their ambition to acquire a Women's WorldTeam licence in the future.

“Our ambition to compete at the very highest level and to become the most exciting racing team on the road was instantly recognised and matched by Ribble’s to be our bike partner for 2021 and 2022,” says Team Director Bob Varney.

“Like the team they are very much an international brand with a British heart; backed with a wonderful race/performance heritage at the very highest level of the sport. It’s truly an exciting chapter for both partners and we can’t wait to get into action on our new Ribble’s next month at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana.”

Image 1 of 5 The team's 'colour the road' slogan adorns the top tube (Image credit: Ribble Cycling) Image 2 of 5 The Ribble Endurance SL R has a very sleek-looking front end (Image credit: Ribble Cycling) Image 3 of 5 The bikes feature Ribble's integrated road bar and stem (Image credit: Ribble Cycling) Image 4 of 5 The Drops-Le Col team will be powered by Shimano Ultegra Di2 (Image credit: Ribble Cycling) Image 5 of 5 Mavic SLR 45 Pro Edition wheels will be carrying them to the finish line (Image credit: Ribble Cycling)

Ribble Cycles CEO Andy Smallwood adds: “Elite Road Racing is the epitome of rider and machine moving in perfect harmony together and this has been ingrained in Ribble Cycles DNA for over 120 years.

“This is why we are very excited to be working with Bob and the Drops-Le Col supported by TEMPUR racing team, giving their riders a competitive advantage through the design and technology of our world-class range of bikes as they compete on the world stage. Watching the team and the Ribble brand in the thick of the action against the best in the world in one-day classics and major stage races is going to be amazing and perfectly aligns with the next phase in the growth of the Ribble brand.”

The Drops-Le Col Ribble Endurance SL R bikes are kitted out with a Shimano Ultegra Di2 Disc Climbers groupset, Mavic SLR 45 Pro Edition wheels and Ribble’s Level 5 Carbon Integrated Road Bar and Stem. Complementing the team’s new Le Col kit, the bikes are finished with a Ribble Custom Colour livery design.