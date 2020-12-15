Drops Cycling Team adds two new sponsors for 2021

Image 1 of 5 Drops Cycling (Image credit: Drops Cycling) Image 2 of 5 Drops Cycling (Image credit: Drops Cycling) Image 3 of 5 Drops Cycling (Image credit: Drops Cycling) Image 4 of 5 Drops Cycling (Image credit: Drops Cycling) Image 5 of 5 Drops Cycling (Image credit: Drops Cycling)

For 2021, the Drops Cycling Team will become Drops-Le Col supported by TEMPUR. With increased sponsorship by clothing brand Le Col and new backing from premium mattress and pillow brand TEMPUR, the British Continental team said it intends to develop new talent and move to the Women’s WorldTour ranks in another year.

“Our vision for the future remains ambitious; to make our mark on the sport at the very highest level - on and off the bike – inspiring others in everything that we do,” Team Director Bob Varney stated in a team announcement on its web site Tuesday.

“Having additional support from Le Col and TEMPUR not only ensures our riders have the highest quality performance kit on the bike, but also the highest quality support off the bike. Our collective thoughts are focused on building these exciting partnerships further to gain world tour status in 2022.”

Moving to the team’s title sponsor after two years, Le Col was responsible for designing a new look for the team in 2020 with prominent vertical stripes in turquoise, blue, pink and purple.

The team noted in its announcement that Le Col has doubled its investment with the team for the upcoming season, according to the team statement, and “is determined to make an example and show ambition and drive in women’s cycling, where others have failed.” The latter part of that statement may indirectly refer to Paule Ka, a French clothing brand that had attempted to sponsor a women’s team this year but failed to make payments causing the team to shutter before the season ended.

Drops Cycling Team got its start in 2016 when printing business owners Bob and Tom Varney launched the program, and they have been one of the most successful development programmes in women's cycling, not only for British talent, but also bringing in riders from 13 nations.

Earlier this year the team had announced it was looking secure funding to move from Continental to WorldTeam status. The team did not disclose the reason to delay by one year its goal to upgrade, but this could largely be contributed to having a sound programme with the COVID-19 coronavirus still having impacts with professional sports heading into the new season.

The team confirmed its roster of 14 riders last week, signing Briton Dani Christmas from Lotto Soudal Ladies for two years. The team features seven riders from Great Britain, as well as Norway, Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands.