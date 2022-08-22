Ellen van Dijk extends with Trek-Segafredo until 2024

Ellen van Dijk will stay at Trek-Segafredo for the next two seasons after signing a contract extension with the team. The UCI Hour Record holder has been with Trek’s women’s team since it was established in 2019.

“I really feel at home with Trek-Segafredo, and I wouldn’t want to continue my career in any other team,” Van Dijk said in a statement released by her team on Monday.

“In fact, I couldn’t even imagine doing that. I have been part of Trek-Segafredo since they started the women’s team in 2019 and because I have been here since the beginning, I really feel part of it.”

Van Dijk reclaimed the world time trial title after an eight-year gap in Flanders last season and she has since enjoyed a fine 2022 campaign, collecting overall victories at the Bloeizone Fryslân Tour and the Baloise Ladies Tour.

In May, the 35-year-old extended the UCI Hour Record by more than 800m when she set a new mark of 49.254km in Grenchen.

“The team and Trek put so much effort into that and I feel super thankful for everything they did. I was really supported to the maximum and knowing that is a very special feeling,” Van Dijk said. “The investment in the production of such a great live show as well made the day so much cooler.”

Van Dijk added that the Paris 2024 Olympics served as considerable motivation to extend her career. After placing eighth in the time trial in London in 2012 and fourth in Rio four years later, she was omitted from the Dutch squad for the Tokyo Games.

“I’ve signed for two more years which will take me to 2024 and the next Olympic year so, after missing out on a spot on the Tokyo team, I would love to ride there. I am still on the hunt for the Olympic medal,” Van Dijk said.

“Then for sure, I want to continue to excel in time trials, that’s really where my heart lies in this sport, it’s the thing I like the most. Maybe one day I might consider riding around in circles again for an hour, who knows? I also have goals in the Spring Classics of course too and I would say my dream race to win would be Paris-Roubaix. Those are my main focuses for the next two years.”

Van Dijk will again race alongside Lizzie Deignan, Elisa Balsamo and Elisa Longo Borghini next season, while Trek-Segafredo have also announced the signings of Amanda Spratt, Lisa Klein and Gaia Realini.