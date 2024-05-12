Ella Wyllie wins Itzulia U23 classification due to bonus seconds

Blue jersey is confidence boost for New Zealand champion

Ella Wyllie (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) celebrates at podium as Blue Best Young Rider Jersey winner of Itzulia Women
Ella Wyllie (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) celebrates at podium as Blue Best Young Rider Jersey winner of Itzulia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

On her return to racing at the Itzulia Women, Ella Wyllie (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) won the blue jersey for the best U23 rider. Starting the final stage with the same time as five other riders, Wyllie snatched two bonus seconds to move into the lead even though the group she was in was caught by a reduced peloton in the final.

“It’s a big confidence boost, particularly after a couple quiet months for me with injury. As always, it’s a huge team effort and I’m happy with today,” the 21-year-old told Cyclingnews.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.