Former Olympic rower breaks away to take mountains jersey at Itzulia Women

By
published

Valentina Cavallar is a newcomer to cycling after competing in rowing events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Valentina Cavallar on the attack on the opening day of Itzulia Women 2024
Valentina Cavallar on the attack on the opening day of Itzulia Women 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 1 of the Itzulia Women ended in a reduced bunch sprint, but before that, it was time for the breakaway artists to shine, including a former Olympic rower.

Stine Dale (Team Coop-Repsol) and Valentina Cavallar (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) were rewarded for their efforts as Dale was awarded the combativity prize while Cavallar, who competed in rowing for Austria at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, now leads the mountain classification.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.