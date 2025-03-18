Elisa Longo Borghini hopes to animate on 'legendary roads' at first Milan-San Remo Women

By published

'It will be an honour for me to take part in this race' Italian champion says of first women’s Primavera

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 16 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ competes during the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) in action at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian national champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) will be one of the main contenders at the first-ever women’s Milan-San Remo, as she looks to take her first victory of 2025 and potentially make history. 

As one of the most experienced riders in the professional peloton, Longo Borghini has seen the landscape of the women’s calendar change dramatically over the last decade, and now will finally have the chance to race her home Monument. 

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about womens cycling
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 16 Fem van Empel of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike competes in the breakaway during the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Fem van Empel recounts details of crash caused by spectator at Trofeo Binda
Kristen Faulkner

'100 percent healthy' - Olympic Champion Kristen Faulkner recovered from concussion and ready to start racing at Milan-San Remo
Biniam Girmay

'Milan-San Remo is the Monument he dreams of the most' - Biniam Girmay set for return to racing at La Primavera
See more latest
Most Popular
Biniam Girmay
'Milan-San Remo is the Monument he dreams of the most' - Biniam Girmay set for return to racing at La Primavera
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 16 Fem van Empel of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike competes in the breakaway during the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Fem van Empel recounts details of crash caused by spectator at Trofeo Binda
Rapha lightweight jacket
Rapha’s latest PFAS-Free Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex Jacket is even lighter than the old Shakedry
Tom Wieckowski measures the width of a road tyre
Forget 28mm, much wider tyres are coming
Kristen Faulkner
'100 percent healthy' - Olympic Champion Kristen Faulkner recovered from concussion and ready to start racing at Milan-San Remo
Van der Poel lit up the racing several times at Tirreno-Adriatico
'I found the percentages I was looking for' - Van der Poel impressed by Ganna, Pedersen and Pogačar, nears top shape for Milan-San Remo
SCHMALKALDEN GERMANY JUNE 30 LR Ruth Edwards of The United States and Team Human Powered Health Yellow Leder Jersey and Shirin Van Anrooij of The Netherlands and Team LidlTrek Red best young jersey compete during the 36th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2024 Stage 6 a 1054km stage from Schmalkalden to Schmalkalden on June 30 2024 in Schmalkalden Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Thüringen Ladies Tour officially cancelled for 2025 after key state funding withdrawn
2024 Volta a Catalunya: Egan Bernal celebrates his third place overall
'I'd like to be in the Volta a Catalunya' - Egan Bernal aims for rapid re-start from broken collarbone setback
Paris-Nice 2025: Mads Pedersen celebrates winning the points classification
'This looks very good for Milan-San Remo' – Mads Pedersen eyes first Monument success on Saturday
LUINO ITALY MARCH 16 Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike prior to the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Luino Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
‘Happy with the feeling’ – Marianne Vos delivers solid start to season after taking fourth at Trofeo Alfredo Binda