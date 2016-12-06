Elia Viviani's Olympic Pinarello Dogma F8 – Gallery

Image 1 of 23 This shot shows the shape of the areo tubes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 23 Elia Viviani shows of his special gold Pinarello (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 23 Elia Viviani (Team Italy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 23 The sprint shifter levers are under the hoods for thumb changes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 23 The Continental Competition ProLtd ALX 25mm tubulars (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 23 Viviani uses Speedplay pedals (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 23 The solid but perhaps not pretty Shimano Dura-Ace chainset (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 23 Elia Vivivani's special Pinarello Dogma F8 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 23 This is a Team Sky bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 23 The azzurro coloured rear stays (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 23 The Pinarello Dogma F8 is UCI approved (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 23 The PRO Vibe Sprint stem (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 23 A detail of the head tube and fork area (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 23 The aero shaped front forks (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 23 Mark Cavendish's name on the PRO Vibe Sprint stem is discreetly covered with black tape (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 23 Team Sky use GArmin devices (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 23 A tutta Elia! (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 23 The seat post blot system is neat and tidy (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 23 The tubes have a truncated aerofoil shape (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 23 The F8 saddle bolt area (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 23 The gold coloured down tube (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 23 Viviani opted for 54x42 for the flat stages at the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 23 of 23 The chunky head tube area (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Elia Viviani's gold medal in the omnium at the Rio Olympics was the highlight of his 2016 season and bike sponsor Pinarello celebrated his success by providing the Italian sprinter with a special Dogma F8 for the World Championships and the final races of the season.

Viviani likes a bit of bling and also raced with some gold-coloured DMT shoes. With IOC rules not permitting the use of the Olympic rings, a touch of gold is often used to symbolise an Olympic champion's success, with road race winner Greg van Avermaet getting an all-gold coloured BMC bike and gold trim on his clothing after winning the road race.

Viviani has a special relationship with Pinarello, with the Treviso-based company providing him with specific bikes for the different disciplines of the omnium.

This bike is Pinarello's standard F8 but instead of the usual Team Sky black, Viviani's bike celebrates his Italian origins with the azzurro and white of the national team on the rear triangle and seat tube, and with gold dominating the front half of the bike. It is decorated with the red, white and green of the Italian flag, several Wiggins style roundels and the words 'A Tutta Elia' – 'Give it everything Elia' on the top tube.

We captured this gallery of photos at the Abu Dhabi Tour, with Viviani opting for deep section 75mm rear wheel and a 50mm front wheel for the flat stages. He finished third on stage 2 and second on stage 4 just a few days after sacrificing his chances to help Giacomo Nizzolo in the finale of the World Championships.

The Dogma F8 is Pinarello's aero-optimised race bike and features main tubes with what Pinarello calls a 'FlatBack Profile'. It's a Kamm-tail, a truncated aerofoil shape that has an aerodynamic advantage but that doesn't contravene the UCI's aspect ratio rule. The bow-legged fork is designed to reduce turbulence from the rotating front wheel, while the fork crown is shaped to closely match the standard brake. The asymmetrical frame is typically Pinarello, and is claimed to equalise the drivetrain forces.

Like every Team Sky Dogma F8, Viviani's bike is equipped with Shimano Dura Ace Di2 components, with the Italian opting for a 54x42 chainset and sprint shifters for on-the-drop gear changes. Viviani likes super stiff bars to help put down the power and so has a PRO Vibe Sprint stem that was first created for Mark Cavendish. It is fitted with anatomical PRO 42cm aluminium bars and slammed down to the frame and the chunky head tube area.

The bike has a white fi'zi:k Arione 00 saddle and white bar tape, with Viviani opting for blue Speedplay pedals instead of Shimano. The wheels are shod with Continental Competition ProLtd ALX 25mm.

The Team Sky mechanic wouldn't let us move the bike but we still captured 20 images to reveal the details of the Dogma F8.

