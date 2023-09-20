Elevation gain doubled in UCI Gravel World Championships routes in 2023

Dutch rider Mathieu van ver Poel rides to a bronze medal finish at the first edition of the UCI Gravel World Championships 2022 between Vicenza and Cittadella

Details on the race routes through Treviso for the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships, October 7-8, were disclosed by the UCI and recently-appointed event organiser Pedali di Marca. Significantly more climbing has been added this year for an elite men’s 169km route and 140km for elite women, both tracks departing from Lago Le Bandie and including finish circuits at Pieve di Soligo.

A combination of surfaces feature nine key climbs for the elite men with 1,900 metres of elevation gain. Though 25 kilometres shorter than the inaugural edition of the men’s race, the course on Sunday has more than doubled the numbers for climbing this time out. The distance remains the same for elite women, who return the day prior over similar terrain with eight key climbs adding to 1,660 metres of elevation gain. The mix of white gravel roads and unpaved surfaces is expected to comprise close to 50% of both routes.

“It will be a very demanding race, and with gravel roads and climbs I expect big gaps among the riders. I wouldn't be surprised if they arrive at the finish line one at a time, also because on roads like these it takes great technique just to stay on the wheel or stay in the group,” said course designer Massimo Panighel, who serves as president of Pedali di Marca.

Last year, the inaugural races were held on relatively-flat courses interspersed with single track, gravel and asphalt in Veneto between Vicenza and Cittadella. Far different than the off-road racing in North America with relentless climbing and rugged, rocky paths, previous organisers PP Sport Events provided only 700 metres of elevation gain for the women and 800 metres for the men, with both fields completing short finish circuits similar to a road race.

The first foray into gravel for the UCI saw Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France) outsprint Sina Frei (Switzerland), both mountain bikers, for the women’s rainbow jersey, while Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium) led a pack of nine WorldTour road stars across the line for the men’s title.

Just a few weeks ago the UCI announced a change in race organisers, naming Pedali di Marca as the lead group, with plans on a completely redrawn course in Treviso.

All fields begin with a lap on a dirt road around Lake Le Bandie in Spresiano. The opening 30km includes the longest stretch of dirt, 21 km along the Piave River, as riders will slot into positions for the first climb of the day on a 3.8km Collalto hill with 3.9% average gradient.

Hard-packed white roads then lead to the heart of the Prosecco hills in Pieve di Soligo, where the route will pass two times for different circuits and then a final time for the finish. The first loop, which is approximately 60km for elite men and 45km for elite women, moves in a clockwise circuit with a paved climb at Arfanta (3.7 km at 4.3%) followed by Nogarolo (700 metres at 11.6%) and Ca' del Poggio (1.2 km at 12.2%). The men’s route swings wide to take in the Formeniga (1.2km at 6.2%).

The second clockwise circuit, this time to the west, takes in off-road sectors of Patean and Palù di Sernaglia for all fields, with the men’s route including extra kilometres through Isola dei Morti.

The final 25km of both courses pack in the same quartet of final climbs. The ascent of San Vigilio is only 300 metres long but at 16.5% is a stiff challenge. It leads directly to the ascents of Le Serre (3.4 km at 7%) and Le Tenade (900 metres at 3.9%). After the final 3.9km climb of the Collagù (5.1%), a sharp descent leads to cobblestones in Pieve di Soligo for the finish at Piazza Balbi Valier.

The elite women will kick off competitions on the 140km course at 10:30 a.m. CET on Saturday, with amateur men’s age groups 50-54, 55-59 and 60-64 followed by amateur women’s age groups, 19-34, 35-39, 40-44 and 45-49, setting off three minutes later in staggered intervals. The 65-plus men and 50-plus women categories will compete on a 100km route. The elite men begin at 10:30 a.m. CET on Sunday, ahead of amateur men’s age groups 19-34, 35-39, 40-44 and 45-49 on the same course in two-minute interval starts following.