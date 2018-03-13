Further scans for Eisel after Tirreno-Adriatico crash

Bernhard Eisel (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Bernie Eisel has undergone further scans on his right wrist that was initially diagnosed as fractured in a stage 5 fall at Tirreno-Adriatico. The Dimension Data rider also suffered facial trauma in the accident which involved another team car. Eisel taking full blame for the contact with the car and absolving the driver of any perceived fault.

"I'm not great at the moment; I've got a few stitches in my nose, lips and my face. It was a massive crash – it seems like my nose is broken – and I have quite a lot of pain in my right wrist. I'm actually happy that I got out of it like this, it doesn't look great at the moment and my face has seen better days but to be honest I'm super happy to have got out alive," Eisel said.

"I also want to clarify that I touched a team car, from another team. It was absolutely not the driver's fault, it was my fault, so there's no speculation (in that regard). I pretty much rode into him and went down from there. He couldn't do anything but after the crash he supported me as much as he could."

The 37-year-old was treated by a plastic surgeon for his facial injuries with team doctor Jarrad van Zuydam explaining of Eisel "he'll be back on the bike as soon as possible".

Eisel's crash and abandon took place on the stage to Filottrano, the hometown of Michele Scarponi who was killed in a training ride last April. The stage was a tribute to Scarponi. For Eisel, the stage and his accident was further reminder for both riders and drivers to pay full attention when on the road.

"Yesterday I reflected a lot on Michele Scarponi; my dad passed away two weeks ago and Michele passed away a year ago in a road accident and I think we have to be aware to say it’s not always the fault of car drivers," he said. "I made a big mistake yesterday and I nearly paid for it. To drivers please be careful as we share the roads, but that plea also goes to the riders to ensure that we respect each other."

Dimension Data also provided a medical update on Mark Renshaw who was forced to abandon the race due to chronic sinusitis. The Australian is set to see a specialist in search of a long-term solution according to van Zuydam.