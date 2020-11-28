Eight Cyber Monday kids' bike deals that came just in time for Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner, and there is no better time to purchase a kids’ bike at a great price than on Cyber Monday. Here at Cyclingnews, we’ve picked out eight of the best bargains on kids’ bikes that are sure to make your child smile without breaking your bank account.

Cyber Monday deals on kids’ bikes may have been few and far between in comparison to adult bikes, but we’ve managed to find some fantastic deals on balance bikes right through to 20in-wheel kids’ bikes.

We’ve picked out the best Cyber Monday kids’ bike bargains that will make sure you don’t overspend on a full-priced gift, especially if your child is about to hit their next growth spurt.

There is limited stock on kids’ bikes this year, and retailers and suppliers are struggling to keep up with high demand, so don’t miss out on snapping up that new kids’ bike on Cyber Monday, and at the perfect time for Christmas.

Check out Cyclingnews’ top picks for Cyber Monday kids bike deals below, or head over to our full roundup for even more Cyber Monday kids' bikes.

Cyber Monday kids' bike deals

USA deals

Vitus Nippy Superlight Balance Bike | 20% off at Wiggle

Was $49.99 | Now $35.99

At full price, this Vitus 10in balance bike would be outstandingly cheap, yet Wiggle has still discounted it by 20% anyway. If you're looking for your kid's first bike this Christmas, then you can't go far wrong with this. View Deal

Co-op Cycles Rev 12 Kid's Balance Bike | Save 20% at REI

Was $139.00 | Now $110.93

Available in pink grapefruit or spring green, the Rev 12 rolls on 12in wheels and has a recommended rider weight of under 60lbs. The minimum standover height is 13.75in when the seat is in its lowest position, and the bike comes with with a sticker pack so your mini-shredder can fully customise their ride.View Deal

Electra Starship 16in | 20% off at REI

Was $299.95 | Now $239.93

This Starship-themed bike has a simple single speed and coaster brake set-up, as well as knobbly 16in tyres for kids who want to rocket about on tarmac or dirt.View Deal

Rockrider ST100, 20" | 32% off at Decathlon

Was $249.00 | Now $169.00

This kids' mountain bike is a basic singlespeed option with 20-inch wheels, designed for being plenty adjustable and easy to ride. At 24lbs, it's not going to win any hill climbs, but you can't say no to a 32% saving.View Deal

UK deals

Vitus Nippy Superlight Balance Bike | 20% off at Wiggle

Was £44.99 | Now £35.99

Even without 20% off, this balance bike would be the cheapest in this list, but Wiggle knocked a fifth off anyway. The seatpost and handlebar heights are adjustable and there are eight different colours to choose from.View Deal

Raleigh Propaganda Balance Bike | 33% off at Evans cycles

Was £120.00 | Now £95.00

The Propaganda from Raleigh is all about style. With its tan-walled tyres and matching grips and saddle, it'll probably be cooler than whatever you're riding - no offence. It comes in a choice of blue or black, and can be found with £25 off. View Deal

Cosmic Princess 14 | 35% off at Evans Cycles

Was £125.00 | Now £85.00

Your little one is probably too young to appreciate technical features, so when it comes to Christmas, invest in something that'll both make them smile, and last a while. If your child is interested in all things pink and princess-y, then their face will light up when Santa leaves this under the tree.View Deal

Apollo Boogie Kids Bike | 20% off at Halfords

Was £125.00 | Now £100.00

With 18in wheels, the Apollo Boogie is perfect for kids between 5-7 years old (112-127cm tall) and comes with stunt pegs, V-brakes, and a durable steel frame.View Deal

Our Cyber Monday deals roundups

Today's best Cyber Monday deals

Today's cycling-related highlights from the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. For even more, view our guide to the best Cyber Monday bike deals where you'll find on all things cycling, including bikes, helmets, clothing and more.

Today's best deals: USA

Today's best deals: UK