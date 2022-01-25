Trending

EF Education-EasyPost and EF Education-TIBCO-SVB unveil 2022 kits

Both teams in pink for 2022 with distorted argyle pattern features

EF Education-EasyPost/EF Education-TiBCO-SVB 2022 kit
Lachlan Morton and Tanja Erath model the EF Education-EasyPost and EF Education-TIBCO-SVB 2022 jerseys (Image credit: Gruber Images/EF-EasyPost/EF-Tibco-SVB)

EF Education-EasyPost and EF Education-TIBCO-SVB have unveiled their new Rapha kits for the upcoming 2022 road season.

Both squads are set to race in a largely pink jersey featuring distorted argyle patterns which have been part of the men's kits dating back to the Slipstream and Garmin years back in the late-2000s.

Both teams will compete in almost the exact same kit, save for slight colour variation and sponsor logos. The men's jersey features a very dark blue as a secondary colour, while the women's jersey features a lighter blue of co-sponsors TIBCO and Silicon Valley Bank.

The design of the jerseys was "executed through creative coding and image/pattern manipulation" according to a statement issued by the teams. "[It] is a modern interpretation of the Argyle pattern that has been a staple part of EF’s visual language for years."

Main sponsor EF Education, which partnered with the men's team in 2018, remains as the main logo on the front of the men's jersey, though the logo is tilted to fit the argyle pattern.

Co-sponsor EasyPost, who join the team for 2022, occupy a small space on the chest along with a plethora of suppliers and other smaller sponsors – Nippo, One Provence, Ville de Marseille, Department Bouches du Rhône, Rapha, and Poc.

On the women's jersey, EF and co-title sponsors TIBCO and Silicon Valley Bank sit either side of the front zipper with the upper chest free of the smaller sponsor logos of the men's jersey.

The logos of bike supplier Cannondale and kit manufacturer Rapha adorn the sleeves of both jerseys, while title sponsors EF Education, EasyPost and Silicon Valley Bank are splashed on the back with tilted logos. 

The men’s and women’s EF 2022 kits will be available to buy this Spring via Rapha.

EF-EasyPost/EF-Tibco-SVB 2022 kit

A rear view of the 2022 kits (Image credit: Gruber Images/EF-EasyPost/EF-Tibco-SVB)

EF Education-EasyPost remain in the WorldTour for 2022, having been part of cycling's top division since its inception in 2009.

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB, meanwhile, make the step up as the Women's WorldTour expands to 14 teams for the new season, with EF coming on board to join the long-standing sponsors TIBCO and Silicon Valley Bank.

As well as a revamp of how the teams will look on the bike, both squads have refreshed their rosters for the new year, with the men's team welcoming 11 new faces to complete a 31-man team and the women's team adding seven to a 14-rider roster.

Esteban Chaves, Mark Padun, Odd Christian Eiking, and Merhawi Kudus are among the main additions to the men's team as Sergio Higuita and Lawson Craddock headline the outgoing names. Elizabeth Banks is the major name added to the women's team, which sees Kristen Faulkner and Sarah Gigante move on.

Image 1 of 6

EF-EasyPost/EF-Tibco-SVB 2022 kit

The 2022 EF Education-EasyPost and EF Education-Tibco-SVB kits (Image credit: Gruber Images/EF-EasyPost/EF-Tibco-SVB)
Image 2 of 6

EF-EasyPost/EF-Tibco-SVB 2022 kit

A look at the back of the jerseys (Image credit: Gruber Images/EF-EasyPost/EF-Tibco-SVB)
Image 3 of 6

EF-EasyPost EF-Tibco-SVB 2022 kit

The women's team in action in their new kit (Image credit: Gruber Images/EF-EasyPost/EF-Tibco-SVB)
Image 4 of 6

EF-EasyPost EF-Tibco-SVB 2022 kit

The jerseys feature a distorted argyle pattern (Image credit: Gruber Images/EF-EasyPost/EF-Tibco-SVB)
Image 5 of 6

EF-EasyPost EF-Tibco-SVB 2022 kit

Both teams will wear pink in 2022 (Image credit: Gruber Images/EF-EasyPost/EF-Tibco-SVB)
Image 6 of 6

The 2022 EF colours

The 2022 EF colours (Image credit: Rapha)

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek

Daniel Ostanek has been a staff writer at Cyclingnews since August 2019, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later part-time production editor. Before Cyclingnews, he was published in numerous publications around the cycling world, including Procycling, CyclingWeekly, CyclingTips, Cyclist, and Rouleur, among others. As well as reporting and writing news and features, Daniel runs the 'How to watch' content throughout the season.


Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, and has interviewed a number of the sport's biggest stars, including Egan Bernal, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, and Anna van der Breggen. Daniel rides a 2002 Landbouwkrediet Colnago C40 and his favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Vuelta a España.