EF Education-EasyPost and EF Education-TIBCO-SVB unveil 2022 kits

EF Education-EasyPost and EF Education-TIBCO-SVB have unveiled their new Rapha kits for the upcoming 2022 road season.

Both squads are set to race in a largely pink jersey featuring distorted argyle patterns which have been part of the men's kits dating back to the Slipstream and Garmin years back in the late-2000s.

Both teams will compete in almost the exact same kit, save for slight colour variation and sponsor logos. The men's jersey features a very dark blue as a secondary colour, while the women's jersey features a lighter blue of co-sponsors TIBCO and Silicon Valley Bank.

The design of the jerseys was "executed through creative coding and image/pattern manipulation" according to a statement issued by the teams. "[It] is a modern interpretation of the Argyle pattern that has been a staple part of EF’s visual language for years."

Main sponsor EF Education, which partnered with the men's team in 2018, remains as the main logo on the front of the men's jersey, though the logo is tilted to fit the argyle pattern.

Co-sponsor EasyPost, who join the team for 2022, occupy a small space on the chest along with a plethora of suppliers and other smaller sponsors – Nippo, One Provence, Ville de Marseille, Department Bouches du Rhône, Rapha, and Poc.

On the women's jersey, EF and co-title sponsors TIBCO and Silicon Valley Bank sit either side of the front zipper with the upper chest free of the smaller sponsor logos of the men's jersey.

The logos of bike supplier Cannondale and kit manufacturer Rapha adorn the sleeves of both jerseys, while title sponsors EF Education, EasyPost and Silicon Valley Bank are splashed on the back with tilted logos.

The men’s and women’s EF 2022 kits will be available to buy this Spring via Rapha.

A rear view of the 2022 kits (Image credit: Gruber Images/EF-EasyPost/EF-Tibco-SVB)

EF Education-EasyPost remain in the WorldTour for 2022, having been part of cycling's top division since its inception in 2009.

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB, meanwhile, make the step up as the Women's WorldTour expands to 14 teams for the new season, with EF coming on board to join the long-standing sponsors TIBCO and Silicon Valley Bank.

As well as a revamp of how the teams will look on the bike, both squads have refreshed their rosters for the new year, with the men's team welcoming 11 new faces to complete a 31-man team and the women's team adding seven to a 14-rider roster.

Esteban Chaves, Mark Padun, Odd Christian Eiking, and Merhawi Kudus are among the main additions to the men's team as Sergio Higuita and Lawson Craddock headline the outgoing names. Elizabeth Banks is the major name added to the women's team, which sees Kristen Faulkner and Sarah Gigante move on.