eBay find: Miguel Indurain 1991 Tour de France yellow jersey

Image 1 of 2 Front view of one of the Tour de France yellow jerseys Miguel Indurain won in 1991 (Image credit: eBay) Image 2 of 2 Back view of one of Miguel Inurain's yellow jerseys from the 1991 Tour de France (Image credit: eBay)

Our search of the internet for interesting finds has dug up this maillot jaune from Spanish star of the 1990s Miguel Indurain's first of five Tour de France wins in 1991.

This unique piece of cycling history can be yours for $2,400 USD.

The seller includes two photos of the jersey in the post but says many more are available upon request. The jersey is made by Castelli and features the logo of Banesto, the sponsor of Indurain's team throughout his run of five consecutive Tour victories. The logo for Credit Lyonnais, the longtime sponsor of the jersey, is also featured, along with the official Tour logo at the time.

Indurain took his first Tour de France win in 1991, following in the heels of American Greg Lemond and fellow Spaniard Pedro Delgado.

The tall, lean farm boy from the Spanish countryside beat Italians Gianni Bugno and Claudio Chiappucci, while Lemond languished in seventh more than 13 minutes down. With a win in the stage 8 individual time trial, Indurain positioned himself to take the lead later in the race on stage 13 in a stage Chiappucci won. Indurain kept the lead from there, with another win in the stage 21 time trial on the penultimate day ensuring his first overall victory.

The 1991 race was the start of a dominant performance, the likes of which the Tour had never before seen, with the Spaniard making the race his own on the way to five consecutive wins, taking him though 1995 before being knocked off the podium by Bjarne Riis and a young German upstart named Jan Ullrich. Indurain finished 11th that year, more than 14 minutes behind the Dane and his German protégé.

In all, Indurain spent 60 days in the Tour's maillot jaune. His feat of winning the race five consecutive times stands alone in the record books.