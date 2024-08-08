Dygert and Niewiadoma carry Olympic energy to Tour de France Femmes for Canyon-SRAM

Polish rider finished third overall last year, 'I know my level is higher than last year'

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//Sram) takes over the polka dot mountain jersey after stage 7 of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//Sram) takes over the polka dot mountain jersey after stage 7 of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kasia Niewiadoma, Chloé Dygert, Elise Chabbey and Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka all competed in the road cycling events at the Paris Olympic Games and return to action for Canyon-SRAM at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, August 12-18.

The Polish rider, who was third overall last year, will lead the charge for the general classification across the Tour's eight stages, with the roster completed with Neve Bradbury, Soraya Paladin and Alice Towers. 

