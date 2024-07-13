'Smashed it out of the park' - Neve Bradbury moves onto Giro d'Italia Women GC podium after Blockhaus victory

By
published

'Neve has been growing every year since she won the Zwift Academy in 2020. This year, she's taken another step' says canyon-SRAM DS Magnus Bäckstedt

Neve Bradbury solo on Blockhaus at the Giro d'Italia Women
Neve Bradbury solo on Blockhaus at the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neve Bradbury has taken another major set in her professional cycling career after winning the queen stage 7 atop the famed Blockhaus at the Giro d'Italia Women. The effort has planted her firmly on the overall classification podium ahead of the finale on Sunday.

Bradbury went into this Giro d'Italia Women with ambitions for the overall classification, especially after finishing second overall at the UAE Tour and her recent stage win at the Tour de Suisse, where she finished second overall - the keys to unlocking her GC potential.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.