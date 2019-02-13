Drops reveal new 'colour the road' look for 2019

Image 1 of 4 Drops Cycling new kit for 2019 (Image credit: Drops Cycling) Image 2 of 4 Drops Cycling reveal new kit for 2019 (Image credit: Drops Cycling) Image 3 of 4 Drops Cycling reveal new kit for 2019 (Image credit: Drops Cycling) Image 4 of 4 Drops Cycling new kit for 2019 (Image credit: Drops Cycling)

The British UCI women's team Drops have revealed their new-look jersey on Wednesday, which emphasises the team's slogan 'colour the road'. Clothing brand Le Col designed the jersey with the team's traditional vertical stripes that stand out on a new all-white background.

Drops lost title sponsor Trek last year and the off-season was turbulent as they frantically searched for replacement sponsors and funding to keep the team afloat for the 2019 season.

The team launched a crowdfunding campaign that raised over €25,000 in private donations and then later announced sponsorship deals with Cannondale and Le Col, combined to secure the team's future for two seasons.

Team manager Bob Varney told Cyclingnews in January that the cycling community could expect a "radical evolution" on their previous look. Last year, the team's kit was predominantly a deep, eggplant purple, with their trademark colourful stripes on the front and back torso panels. The move to place the stripes on a white background allows the jersey to pop and will surely stand out in the peloton.

Title sponsor Drops is placed most visibly across the chest, with secondary sponsors along the shoulder panels, which makes for an organised-looking jersey design. The jersey is paired with black shorts.

This year's team includes ten riders; Grace Anderson, Elinor Barker, Megan Barker, Anna Christian, Eleanor Dickinson, Elizabeth Holden, Manon Lloyd, Abby-Mae Parkinson, Hannah Payton and Lucy Shaw.

The Drops team revealed their team kit through Voxwomen's Twitter and Facebook.

