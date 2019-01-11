Megan Barker rounds out 10-rider squad for Drops

Image 1 of 7 Megan Barker completes the Drops Cycling 2019 roster (Image credit: Twitter @DropsCycling) Image 2 of 7 Women's Madison winners Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson (Great Britain) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 7 The 2018 Trek-Drops kit (Image credit: Trek-Drops) Image 4 of 7 Kiwi Grace Anderson will ride for Drops Cycling in 2019 (Image credit: Twitter @DropsCycling) Image 5 of 7 Megan Barker completes the Drops Cycling 2019 roster (Image credit: Twitter @DropsCycling) Image 6 of 7 Megan Barker completes the Drops Cycling 2019 roster (Image credit: Twitter @DropsCycling) Image 7 of 7 Megan Barker completes the Drops Cycling 2019 roster (Image credit: Twitter @DropsCycling)

The Drops Cycling women's team completed its 10-rider squad for the 2019 season with 21-year-old track specialist Megan Barker.

The 21-year-old Barker, who has been developing her talents on the track as well as the road, joins her older sister Elinor, an Olympic team pursuit gold medalist, on the team.

"We're really pleased to announce that Megan Barker will be our 10th rider and complete our squad for 2019," the Drops team wrote on Twitter. "Megan has been one of the stand-out young British riders in recent years and we're looking forward to developing her talent."

The squad also signed on Grace Anderson, another up-and-coming talent from New Zealand. Anderson won the U23 national title in the road race last season and was the best young rider in the Santos Women's Tour.

Barker and Anderson are joined by returning riders Anna Christian, Lizzie Holden, Manon Lloyd, Abby-Mae Parkinson, Hannah Payton, Lucy Shaw, and Eleanor Dickinson, who returns to the team after a two-year absence.

The Drops team almost ended after the 2018 season, during which its former title sponsor Trek opted to start its own WorldTour squad Trek-Segafredo.

Owner Bob Varney launched a crowd-funding campaign to save the team, and was able to continue for the year.