Dream Belgian TT title for Lampaert

Yves Lampaert has gone from strength to strength in 2017 with the Quick-Step Floors rider enjoying his best season to date. The 26-year-old can now add a maiden Belgian time trial title to his maiden WorldTour win at Dwars Door Vlaanderen from the spring.

Lampaert was runner-up against Jurgen Van den Broeck in 2015 against the clock, and again last year to Victor Campenaerts. In 2017, Lampeart turned the tables on Campenaerts as he covered the 38.2km course on the Chimay motor circuit 17 seconds faster than the LottoNL-Jumbo rider.

"This is a dream come true! I rode hard, fought hard and worked hard to finally get this title. Last year I came close, missing out on the win for just three seconds, and that's why this season I was so eager to get the victory," said Lampaert of the victory.

The time trial was Lampaert's fifth of the season after his 15th place in Paris-Nice, seventh in Baloise Belgium Tour, and then 14th and 22nd in the two tests against the clock at the Tour de Suisse. However, only the final day Suisse time trial in Schaffhausen was close to the Chimay course in length at 28km, with Lampaert proving himself over the longer distance.

"Sweating in those mountains wasn't easy, but it's been worth it. It helped me on this parcours, which was very tough, especially due to the wind and heat. I had a very fast start, but then, in the second part, I slowed down for a moment before pushing the pedal to the metal once again and going in super fast mode all the way to the finish line," he added.

The win also ensures the Belgian title returns to Quick-Step who last won the race back in 2013 with Kristof Vandewalle.

Lampaert's next outing will come Sunday as Quick-Step Floors aim to defend the national jersey of Philippe Gilbert, with the Izegem local motivated for the team double.

"I am so happy right now, that I can't put it into words. I'm very honoured to finally wear these beautiful colors on my jersey," he said. "Now I can't wait for Sunday to come; I am relaxed after this victory, but at the same time super motivated and I can tell you that we're going to do everything to fight for the jersey and keep it in the team."

Lampaert is likely to line out at the Tour de France for Quick-Step Floors where he will wear the national jersey in the stage 1 and 20 time trials.