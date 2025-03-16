Dominika Włodarczyk surprises herself with strong showing in Trofeo Alfredo Binda

By published

Ardennes classics and Vuelta next for Polish champion in second WorldTour season

Polish champion Dominika Wlodarczyk of UAE Team ADQ competes in the breakaway during 2025 Trofeo Alfredo Binda
Polish champion Dominika Wlodarczyk of UAE Team ADQ competes in the breakaway during 2025 Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

In the results of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio, Dominika Włodarczyk (UAE Team ADQ) was listed in 15th place – a good, but not an outstanding result. However, the numbers belie an impressive ride from the 24-year-old Polish champion, who went all-out in support of her team leaders Elisa Longo Borghini and Karlijn Swinkels, the duo finishing 10th and 13th, respectively.

“We wanted to make race as hard as possible to drop some sprinters and keep Karlijn safe. Unfortunately, not everything went as we planned, but that’s cycling,” Włodarczyk told Cyclingnews after the Italian Classic.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

