DNA Pro Cycling returns to UCI level for 2020

DNA Pro Cycling will return to the UCI level in 2020 for the first time since 2017, captialising on the upswing in women's cycling and growing opportunities in the US for women's teams.

"The momentum in women's racing is growing in North America with the Colorado Classic, Amgen Tour of California Women's Race, a robust criterium scene that includes USA CRITS, and Team USA's success winning multiple rainbow jerseys at Worlds," said Director Sportif Cathy Fegan-Kim. "We are ready to join once again in becoming a UCI team, racing hard, developing more women athletes and putting on a show for cycling fans.

"Women’s racing in 2020 will be exciting, challenging and rewarding," Fegan-Kim said. "We’re eager for all of it. Bringing in sponsors, supporting our athletes and succeeding in each race is increasingly competitive, but we believe nothing meaningful has ever been easy."

The US team is celebrating it's eighth year and currently has 10 riders signed for the 2020 season, including team captain Heather Fischer and up-and-coming junior racer Katie Clouse, who featured in the recent UCI Road World Championships gold-medal performance of USA Cycling junior teammate Megan Jastrab in the road race.

That pair will be joined in the DNA kit by New Zealand rider Michaela Drummond, a former Junior World Champion on the track, and American Mia Kilburg [formerly Manganello], who took an hiatus from cycling to pursue a medal in long track speed skating at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Other new signings include collegiate national champion and climbing specialist Margot Clyne and Liza Rachetto, who has finished the Giro Rosa three times and brings a wealth of experience from previous teams Tibco and Hagens Berman-Supermint.

Hanna Muegge, Kimberly Lucie, Brenna Wrye-Simpson and Sarah Kaufmann round out the announced roster so far, although the team says the complete roster will be finalised in the coming weeks.

Heather Fischer

Hanna Muegge

Michaela Drummond

Kimberly Lucie

Brenna Wrye-Simpson

Margot Clyne

Katie Clouse

Mia Kilburg

Liza Rachetto

Sarah Kaufmann