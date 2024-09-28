Denmark and Brussels win bids to host 2029 and 2030 Road World Championships

UCI award 2030 Track World Championships to Brisbane

18 years on, the UCI Road World Championships are set to return to Denmark in 2030
The death of Swiss junior rider Muriel Furrer has cast a sense of sadness and mourning over the World Championships in Zurich but local authorities have decided the racing will go on and the UCI held its annual Congress on Friday.  

As well as approving budgets, race calendars and minor rule changes, the UCI awarded 16 World Championships, including the 2029 and 2030 Road Worlds to Denmark and Belgium respectively.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.