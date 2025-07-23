Demi Vollering finds Tour de France Femmes motivation with new FDJ-Suez colours

'The team’s values have an essential influence on our daily lives as athletes, in the hardest moments as well as the most beautiful' says 2025 Tour favourite

The FDJ-Suez jersey for the 2025 Tour de France and the 2026 season
The FDJ-Suez jersey for the 2025 Tour de France and the 2026 season (Image credit: FDJ-Suez/Gobik)

Demi Vollering will race the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in a new darker FDJ-Suez jersey, inspired by the idea that the light of victory emerges from the shadows.

FDJ-Suez have named a strong and supportive squad to help Vollering as she targets a third overall Tour victory and cancel the painful memories of her narrow defeat to Kasia Niewiadoma in 2024.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

