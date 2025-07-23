Demi Vollering finds Tour de France Femmes motivation with new FDJ-Suez colours

The FDJ-Suez jersey for the 2025 Tour de France and the 2026 season

Demi Vollering will race the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in a new darker FDJ-Suez jersey, inspired by the idea that the light of victory emerges from the shadows.

FDJ-Suez have named a strong and supportive squad to help Vollering as she targets a third overall Tour victory and cancel the painful memories of her narrow defeat to Kasia Niewiadoma in 2024.

Juliette Labous will play a vital role following her fourth-place overall in 2022 and fifth in 2023, as will Évita Muzic, who was fourth overall in 2024.

Elise Chabbey provided more climbing ability, while Marie Le Net is the new French national champion and can play multiple roles. Kiwi Ally Wollaston gives FDJ Suez a sprint option and won the Tour of Britain Women, with Amber Kraak rounding out the seven-rider line-up.

The new FDJ-Suez jersey, which will be used in 2026, is made by the Spanish brand Gobik. The team said it represents the "countless, invisible hours of cycling, the waking up at dawn, training in the rain and dusk, the fears and doubts of the 'jour sans' - a 'bad day.'"

The centre of the jersey features a halo of bright lights, positioned around the heart and made up of the team’s blue and red colours. The coloured heart of the jersey carries a message dear to the team: "all light is born from a shadow, all success is built on the foundations of accepted setbacks and hard work."

“The team’s values have an essential influence on our daily lives as athletes, in the hardest moments as well as the most beautiful," Vollering said.

"They remind us why we have chosen this way of life, this vision of life. It’s an outfit that embodies our state of mind: behind-the-scenes efforts contribute to our success and our influence."

The ‘Burning core’ jersey is available for sale on the Gobik website and the FDJ-SUEZ team store in limited quantities. It will be available again in December, for the 2026 season.

Volleing won the Tour de France Femmes in 2023 after finishing second in 2022.

She wore the yellow jersey at the 2024 Tour for three stages but lost it to Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney after a late crash on stage 5 into Amnéville. She gave her all to distance Niewiadoma-Phinney on the final stage of L'Alpe d'Huez, but Niewiadoma-Phinney dug deep to win overall by just four seconds.

Vollering moved from SD Worx-Protime to race for FDJ-Suez in 2025 and appears back to her best as she leads the continued growth and development of women's racing.

Vollering has had another successful spring, winning Setmana Valenciana, Strade Bianche, La Vuelta Femenina, Itzulia Women and the Volta Catalunya. She opted not to ride the Giro d'Italia in early July in order to target a second win at the Tour and a first for FDJ-Suez.