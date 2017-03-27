Degenkolb confident for Flanders despite missing out at Gent-Wevelgem
Trek-Segafredo leader wins the bunch sprint and team bounce back from E3 Harelbeke mistakes
John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) admitted making a vital mistake during Gent-Wevelgem but took heart from a strong performance and a solid fifth place, leading home the peloton just six seconds back on winner Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and only a few metres behind Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) and the world champion’s breakaway nemesis Nikki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors).
Related Articles
Degenkolb has just one victory to his name so far this season – a stage at the Dubai Tour – but he has been close to victory several times and feels he is nearing his best form, as the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix loom large on the horizon.
"This gives us a lot of confidence going into the next weeks. It was not a victory, but it was good. Also, the sprint at the end," the German said, analysing his race.
"I did one mistake and missed the last split. In the moment when Keukeleire went, I was taking my last bidon, and I lost a few metres and then I missed it. But I think overall we can be happy with our performance – much better than Friday!"
Degenkolb was referring to Trek-Segafredo’s poor performance at E3 Harelbeke. He described it as a ‘day to forget’ after Trek-Segafredo failed to get a rider in the decisive split with 70km to go. He pointed the finger at himself and his teammates despite going on to finish 11th and Fabio Felline 13th.
On Sunday, Degenkolb was perfectly placed on van Avermaet’s wheel when he accelerated on the Kemmelberg and then rode well to ensure he was part of the move. He undid that great work by missing the attack that went on to decide the race.
"We brought the strongest team here we could, and after the big disappointment of the last two races it was good to turn it around today. Condition-wise we have been good, but we made mistakes by not being aggressive enough at the points when they had to be there; they missed that little bit of confidence, they had that one second of doubt.
"It was really nice to see they were racing. But I repeat: our condition is good, but our results are not good enough at this point: 7th at MSR and 5th today, so we are moving up. It gives some extra confidence to the boys which they need, and I am already looking forward to the Tour of Flanders."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy