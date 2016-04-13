De Crescenzo recovering in ICU after San Dimas crash

Image 1 of 4 Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling Team kit custom designed and manufactured by DNA Cycling. (Image credit: Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) Image 2 of 4 Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling (Image credit: Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) Image 3 of 4 The team's reaction to Anna Sander's "First Date" story. (Image credit: Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) Image 4 of 4 Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling take the Orca for a spin. (Image credit: Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)

Lauren De Crescenzo (Visit Dallas DNA) was seriously injured in a crash during the finishing sprint on stage 2 at San Dimas Stage Race on April 2 and has been recovering in the ICU for almost two weeks. Her friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover growing medical expenses.

“Most of Lauren’s physical injuries are healing very quickly. The head injury is a much more complicated story. We honestly believe, because of her interactions at this early date, that Lauren will have a full recovery,” they stated by her family on the GoFundMe page.

“We are putting together a medical fund under trust which will have Lauren’s father as the trustee. He will be responsible for using funds to support Lauren where the insurance and Medicaid do not help. Our goal is to raise $75,000, we hope that this will be sufficient to take some financial burden off Lauren and the family so they can focus on her full and healthy recovery.”

De Crescenzo’s handlebars got caught in the roadside fencing at the end of the San Dimas Stage Race’s second stage, and she crashed with 100 metres to go. She was quickly tended to by one of her teammates before medical support arrived. She was airlifted to University of Southern California Medical Center in Los Angeles.

As stated on the GoFundMe page, scans of her brain showed some bleeding and doctors placed her in a medically induced coma. Her other injuries include fractures to her T1 vertebra, occipital condyle and wrist. Although still in the ICU, De Crescenzo’s breathing tubes were removed on Friday and she took her first drink of water on Sunday.

“Lauren has been in the ICU for a week now. Her recovery has been slow, but promising. She is waking on and off during the day and has started communicating by nods and smiles. She's responding to rap. She is able to move her fingers. We are hopeful that her responsiveness will continue to improve as she recovers,” stated on the GoFundMe page.

“Lauren is a fighter. She doesn’t take anything sitting down; it’s not even a question for us about whether she will fully recover.”

As of Wednesday, donations to support De Crescendo have reached over $25,000.