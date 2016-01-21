Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling announce roster, show off new kit - Gallery

Image 1 of 10 Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling Team kit custom designed and manufactured by DNA Cycling. (Image credit: Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) Image 2 of 10 Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling (Image credit: Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) Image 3 of 10 The team Orbea TT bike The Ordu means "moment in time" in Basque. (Image credit: Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) Image 4 of 10 The team's reaction to Anna Sander's "First Date" story. (Image credit: Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) Image 5 of 10 Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling take the Orca for a spin. (Image credit: Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) Image 6 of 10 Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling stop for a drink on a training ride (Image credit: Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) Image 7 of 10 Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling mechanic working on the team bikes (Image credit: Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) Image 8 of 10 Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling's Mia Manganello gets aero. (Image credit: Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) Image 9 of 10 Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling's Nina Laughlin tests the new gear. (Image credit: Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling) Image 10 of 10 Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling announce roster, show off new kit at training camp in Dallas (Image credit: Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)

Newly registered UCI team Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling met for a pre-season training camp in Dallas, Texas from January 13-18 where they were introduced to sponsors, dialed in equipment and took to the roads to train for the 2016 season.

“It was fantastic for riders and staff to meet up and work together preparing for a long 2016 road season,” said Catherine Fegan-Kim told Cyclingnews.

The 2016 team includes Amanda Miller, Anna Grace Christiansen, Anna Sanders, Beth Ann Orton, Breanne Nalder, Jamie Gilgen, Lauren De Crescenzo, Mandy Heintz, Mia Manganello, Nina Laughlin, Sarah Tussey and Tiffany Pezzulo. According to a press release, the roster drew primarily from rosters of the merger between teams, Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good and DNA Cycling p/b K4.

Team Sports Director, Scott Warren noted on the roster in a team press release, “This team is the right mix of experience and raw talent, we have a dynamic group of riders with the right chemistry that are excited to race together.”

Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling will focus on the UCI-registered races in North American along with the USA Cycling National Calendar. “Of course the two UCI Women's WorldTour races in the US, California and Philly, will be major targets,” Fegan-Kim said. “Road, TT, and Criterium Nationals are important races also.”

They are also looking to venture overseas this year and will participate in the Euskal Emakumeen Bira in April. “As a US-based UCI team, we have to be careful on selecting international UCI races managing expectations on points and budget.”

Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling was added to the UCI's list of top 40 teams at the start of 2016.