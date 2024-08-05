Days after hospital stay, Lizzie Deignan tears up Paris Olympics road race for Pfeiffer Georgi

By
published

London medallist sparks breakaway with 'suicide moves' because 'I love the game'

PARIS FRANCE AUGUST 04 Elizabeth Deignan of Team Great Britain competes in the breakaway during the Womens Road Race on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Trocadero on August 04 2024 in Paris France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Lizzie Deignan (Great Britain) during the road race at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Great Britain missed the medals in the women's road race at the Paris Olympic Games but the team put on a phenomenal show with all three riders – Pfeiffer Georgi, Lizzie Deignan and Anna Henderson – making the winning split after a crash shattered the field with 48km to go.

For a moment it looked like the clock had turned back to 2012 when, with 21km remaining, Deignan launched a sparkling attack that drew out her London Olympics rival Marianne Vos (Netherlands) but it wasn't to be for Great Britain this time.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.