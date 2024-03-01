Cynisca Cycling cut ties with 'rogue director' who instructed mechanic to dress as rider

Cynisca Cycling has terminated its relationship with ‘rogue director’ Danny van Haute and will not appeal the UCI’s decision to sanction them after a mechanic fraudulently posed as a rider last season.

The US Continental women’s team accepts the governing body's decision and will serve its one-race suspension at next month's Vuelta Extremadura Féminas.

“Cynisca Cycling understands the need for disciplinary action taken by the UCI. The team did not and will never condone this sort of behavior. This was a one-time mistake by a rogue director,” read a statement from the team.

“We thank the UCI Disciplinary Commission for their careful consideration of the actions. On behalf of the team, we once again apologize to the event organizers for the behavior that occurred at the event.

“The team looks forward to continuing our mission to advance more women in cycling.”

Van Haute was hired as a contract sports director to the newly-formed team in 2023, before Cynisca Cycling looked to fill full-time positions.

He was deemed as the “main perpetrator” by the UCI, having instructed the four riders who were present to “lie about the whereabouts of a fifth rider” - who was unavailable due to illness.

It was then his decision for “team mechanic, Moira Barrett, to wear a rider’s clothes and a face mask, to present herself at the start and sign the start sheet as the team’s fifth rider,” said the UCI in a statement.

“At the time of the event, other team management/staff were unaware of the deception carried out by Mr. Van Haute and the mechanic,” said Cynisca Cycling.

“Upon learning of the incident, the team took action internally and terminated all current and future relationships with Mr. Van Haute and the mechanic. The team then fully cooperated with the UCI investigation."

Alongside removal from the team, Van Haute was also fined for his involvement, while Barrett was similarly suspended for her active role, but for a shorter period until only September 1 2024, without a fine.

Cynisca Cycling now has a full-time sports director Gillian Ellsay, who was brought in at the end of the 2023 season and completed the UCI Sport Director Training in Autumn.

She is listed as the sports director heading to the GP Oetingen with the women’s team next week on March 6.