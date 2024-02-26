UCI sanctions Cynisca Cycling after mechanic fradulently posed as rider

The UCI has sanctioned women’s Continental Team Cynisca Cycling after they were deemed to have participated in fraud with a team mechanic presenting as one of their riders at the start of the Argenta Classic last July.

In the governing body’s reconstruction of events, the American team were required to have five riders to compete at the race, but the four “physically present at the venue” were instructed to “lie about the whereabouts of a fifth rider” under instructions from Sports Director, Danny Van Haute to state she was present but ill.

After receiving a warning from the commissaries that they would not be able to participate unless all five signed the start sheet and took the start, Van Haute reportedly decided to involve team staff to ensure the four present could start.

“Mr Van Haute instructed the team mechanic, Moira Barrett, to wear a rider’s clothes and a face mask, to present herself at the start and sign the start sheet as the team’s fifth rider,” said the UCI in a statement.

Upon looking at the start list, the fifth rider who Barrett impersonated was Frenchwoman Greta Richioud, who was only in her first season on the American team.

The UCI statement detailed the decision on the disciplinary proceedings that followed: "The Disciplinary Commission found that, although only four riders were present and available to start the event, several members of the team had participated in a fraud under article 12.4.008 of the UCI Regulations."

As the main perpetrator, Van Haute was handed a fine and suspended from any cycling activity until December 31, 2025. Barrett was similarly suspended for her active role but for a shorter period until only September 1 2024, without a fine.

The four riders who lied about the whereabouts of a fifth rider, Anna Hicks, Cara O’Neil, Katherine Sarkisov and Claire Windsor, were found to have allowed Van Haute’s instruction and were handed a reprimand under article 12.3.002 of the UCI Regulations.

This is defined in the regulations as a “formal expression of disapproval issued to the author of an infringement” in a written document.

Cynisca will not be able to participate in their next confirmed race on the UCI calendar and were also handed a fine. This is provisionally down to be the GP Oetingen on March 6.

They had started their 2024 season in fine fashion with victory in only their second race at the Clasica de Almeria through veteran Lauren Stephens, but will now be without a DS.

All decisions made by the UCI will remain subject to a possible appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).