Cyclingnews Women's Pro Cycling Correspondent required

Anna van der Breggen continues to lead the WorldTour rankings (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cyclingnews, the world's leading cycling web site, is looking for a women’s pro cycling correspondent.

The freelance position will require the applicant to have a keen interest and knowledge of women’s competitive cycling, as well as editorial or writing experience with excellent English skills. The position will involve writing news, reports and features.

Knowledge of women's professional cycling is a must. Experience in journalism and attention to detail are important. A second language is also an advantage but not essential.

The applicant will need to be a self-starter, as the roles involves regular liaison with production editors at Cyclingnews. As we are a 24/7 daily news operation, the position will require regular weekend work. Applicants must be flexible in their work schedule.

Please send your CV with a cover letter via e-mail with "Cyclingnews Women’s Pro Cycling Correspondent” in the subject line. Deadline for applications is November 30, 2017.