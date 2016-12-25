Cyclingnews Podcasts of 2016

Image 1 of 5 Bjarne Riis attacks Miguel Indurain Image 2 of 5 Allan Peiper with the BMC team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Cannondale-Garmin boss Jonathan Vaughters in early-2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Tom Boonen was all smiles during the training ride in Quebec (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Femke van den Driessche (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Cyclingnews Podcast is on a break over the festive period so, as we head into a new season, we are taking a look back on some of our biggest podcasts in 2016.

This year has seen the team delve into a number of issues such as mechanical doping and disc brakes, plus the racing its self and much more. We’ve also run several special editions this season with the likes of Tom Boonen and Bjarne Riis.

Cyclingnews has selected five of this year’s most popular, just in case you missed them or you fancy listening to them again. Make yourself a cup of whatever you fancy and sit back and enjoy. If you want to subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast then click here.

The 1996 Tour de France

20 years after Bjarne Riis won the Tour de France, Cyclingnews looked back at the 1996 Tour de France, featuring exclusive interviews with the man himself, Brian Holm, Viatcheslav Ekimov, Chris Boardman and more. Below is the first installment of the podcast and you can find the second one here and the third here.

Allan Peiper's dream team

Former rider and BMC team director Allan Peiper was one of those that picked their dream nine in our dream team series. Among those that the Australian chose were Ryder Hesjedal and Phil Andersen. See who else he chose by listening to the below.

Jonathan Vaughters looks back on 2016

Earlier this month, Cyclingnews editor Daniel Benson spoke to Cannondale-Drapac manager Jonathan Vaughters. He looked back on the 2016 season and talked about new signings Taylor Phinney and Sep Vanmarcke among others. Vaughters also tells Cyclingnews how close he came to leaving the sport after Tom Danielson's positive test.

Tom Boonen: Rise of a legend

Tom Boonen is due to retire at the end of the spring Classics in 2017, during this year's campaign Cyclingnews took a look back at one of the defining moments in the Belgian's career. In 2002, Boonen showed his potential with third place at Paris-Roubaix. With interviews from Boonen and teammates George Hincapie, Antonio Cruz, Steffen Kjaergaard, Matt White, we re-live the 2002 race.

Mechanical doping and what it means for cycling

In January, mechanical doping hit the headlines when Femke van den Driessche was found to have a motor in her bike in the under 23 race at the cyclo-cross World Championships. Van den Driessche initially denied knowledge of the motor but eventually admitted to it and has since been banned for six years. At the time, the Cyclingnews team discussed the implications of the discovery and spoke to electric bike manufacturer Typhoon, who have also helped the UCI develop their tests to detect hidden motors.