The 1996 Tour de France: The fall of Indurain, the rise of Riis – Podcast part II

1996 Tour de France podcast - part 2

The 1996 Tour de France stage from Chambery to Les Arcs will always be remembered as the day on which Miguel Indurain’s (Banesto) five-year reign at the race finally came to an end.

The moment Indurain cracked came in dramatic fashion, not because the Spaniard was put under immense pressure or because of a barrage of attacks, but simply because it was so unexpected. And when the end came it was mercilessly exploited. Bjarne Riis would have to wait another day to assume yellow, with Evengi Berzin (Gewiss), a former teammate of Riis, becoming the first Russian to wear the maillot jaune.





The Guardian’s cycling correspondent, and former Procycling editor, William Fotheringham, also shares his vivid experiences of the race, and several other riders, including Gan’s Chris Boardman, sift through their memories of the race as well.





