Dekker's diaries, Degenkolb defiant and transfer tales - Podcast

Thomas Dekker at the 2007 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In this week's Cyclingnews podcast the team ponder the career and revelations laid out in Thomas Dekker's recent autobiography. The former Rabobank rider has given a full account of his doping, the murky culture he was part of and his path towards redemption.

We also discuss the return to form of John Degenkolb in 2016 after a career-threatening accident earlier in the year. Can the German return to the form that saw him claim Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix in 2015?





