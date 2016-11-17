Trending

Dekker's diaries, Degenkolb defiant and transfer tales - Podcast

The Cyclingnews team discusses the latest news and talks transfers with rider agent Martijn Berkhout

Thomas Dekker at the 2007 Tour de France

In this week's Cyclingnews podcast the team ponder the career and revelations laid out in Thomas Dekker's recent autobiography. The former Rabobank rider has given a full account of his doping, the murky culture he was part of and his path towards redemption.

We also discuss the return to form of John Degenkolb in 2016 after a career-threatening accident earlier in the year. Can the German return to the form that saw him claim Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix in 2015?

