Dekker's diaries, Degenkolb defiant and transfer tales - Podcast
The Cyclingnews team discusses the latest news and talks transfers with rider agent Martijn Berkhout
In this week's Cyclingnews podcast the team ponder the career and revelations laid out in Thomas Dekker's recent autobiography. The former Rabobank rider has given a full account of his doping, the murky culture he was part of and his path towards redemption.
Related Articles
We also discuss the return to form of John Degenkolb in 2016 after a career-threatening accident earlier in the year. Can the German return to the form that saw him claim Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix in 2015?
Subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast on iTunes today!
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy