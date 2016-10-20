Tour de France route analysis, Sagan rules the World - Podcast
Froome, Adam Yates, Dan Martin and Team Sky director sportif Nicolas Portal among guests
This week the Cyclingnews team analyse the Tour de France 2017 route, picking apart the key stages and a profile that could lead to the most open edition of the race in years.
