Cadel Evans: My career from Saeco to Tour de France glory - Podcast

Cadel Evans won the 2011 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

We have another special edition for you this week with Cyclingnews Editor Daniel Benson talking to Cadel Evans about his career.

Evans looks back on his time as a professional, which began in 2001 with the Saeco team after a spell as a stagiaire in 1999.

He moved to Mapei-QuickStep in 2002 and made his Giro d’Italia debut and finished a surprising 14th place despite suffering a major hunger flat on the final mountain stage.

The 2002 Giro also gave Evans a taste what it was like to wear a leader’s jersey, even if it was only for a day.

A two-year stint at Telekom, plagued by injury and disappointment, was followed by five years with Lotto, which brought with it podium places at the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana.

At the end of 2009, Evans had put everything into the basket of the World Championships but was seen as the plan B to one-day racer Simon Gerrans.

In the interview Evans explains how the team voted to ride for Gerrans rather than him but it was he who would later go on to wear the rainbow stripes at the end of the day.

It would be with the BMC Racing team that he claimed his biggest result, winning the Tour de France in 2011.

