World champion Van Vleuten to blog for Cyclingnews in 2019

Image 1 of 10 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 2 of 10 Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 3 of 10 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 4 of 10 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 10 Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 6 of 10 Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 7 of 10 Jolanda Neff (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 10 Jolanda Neff (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 10 Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 10 Coryn RIvera (Sunweb) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cyclingnews is pleased to announce time trial world champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) and multi-discipline talent Jolanda Neff (Trek-Segafredo) as our two newest bloggers for the 2019 season.

They will join returning writers American champion Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) to bring you a range of expertise, experiences and stories from the world of women's professional cycling.

Annemiek van Vleuten astounded the cycling world during the 2018 season winning a second consecutive world title in the individual time trial and securing top honours in the overall standings of both the Women’s WorldTour and the UCI World Ranking – making her the number one rider in the world.

Dominant performances won her the overall titles at the Giro Rosa and Boels Ladies Tour, while her showdown against new road race world champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) made La Course one of the most exciting races of 2018.

A crash during the road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Innsbruck in September forced Van Vleuten to end her season with a debilitating knee injury. Follow along with her blog as she works her way back into world-class form and races to defend her number one ranking during the 2019 Women’s WorldTour.

Jolanda Neff is a multi-discipline professional cyclist who specialises in mountain biking but also competes at the world-class level in road racing and cyclo-cross for Trek Factory Racing’s off-road teams and Trek-Segafredo’s newly launched UCI Women’s Team.

Neff won the elite women's mountain bike cross country world title in 2017, and the overall World Cup titles in 2014 and 2015, she was also a three-time under-23 world champion. She announced signing to race with Trek Factory Racing, alongside off-road teammates Emily Batty, Ellen Noble and Evie Richards for the 2019 season.

Neff has proven successful on the road by winning the Swiss National Championships title in the road race twice, along with the overall victory at Tour of Poland and third at Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio that is part of the Women’s WorldTour. She was also eighth in the road race at the Olympic Games in 2016 and has placed inside the top 10 in the road race at the World Championships.

Since kicking off her cyclo-cross campaign this season, she has already won DVV verzekeringen trofee - GP Sven Nys, and EKZ CrossTour, and she was fifth at the World Cup in Namur after starting in the fifth row. Look for her as a serious contender for the title at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Denmark.

Coryn Rivera is a professional cyclist racing in her third season for Team Sunweb, and in her second season blogging for Cyclingnews. She was born and raised in Orange County, California, and entered her first bike race at the Redlands Bicycle Classic kids race, which is one of the marquee early season events in the US for all categories, including the pros.

Rivera had a breakout season in her first year with Team Sunweb in 2017, winning Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio, Tour of Flanders, Prudential RideLondon Classique, and the team time trial at the World Championships. She may have had a slower start to the 2018 season, but by the time the summer rolled around, Rivera was back in winning form.

She won a stage at the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour, the overall title at OVO Energy Women’s Tour, and ended up securing her first elite stars-and-stripes jersey in the road race at the US pro championships.

Follow her blog to learn more about an American racing overseas, sprinting and the all-round aggressive racing style that has secured Rivera some of the most prestigious victories in bike racing.

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio is a world-class climber and the newest member of CCC-Liv (formerly Waowdeals). She has written a regular blog for Cyclingnews since 2016, touching on topics of gender equality in women’s and men’s professional cycling.

From South Africa, Moolman-Pasio turned professional with Lotto Ladies Team in 2010, spent one season with Hitec Products in 2014 and the past four seasons with Cervelo-Bigla. She made a move to CCC-Liv in 2019 and will race alongside her long-time mentor Marianne Vos.

She’s a versatile rider who was second at Flèche Wallonne, fourth at the Tour of Flanders and Liège-Bastonge-Liège, and second behind Van Vleuten at the Giro Rosa in 2018. This year, look for Moolman-Pasio at the front end of the peloton and on the podium during the Spring Classics and at the most mountainous stage races on the Women’s WorldTour.