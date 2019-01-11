Tour Down Under Podcast: Porte power and underdog Impey

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

The Cyclingnews podcast has returned for the 2019 season, brought to you in association with Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville.

We've had a winter break but now we're back and at the Tour Down Under. And we're kicking off the season with an exclusive interview with Trek-Segafredo's Richie Porte. We'll also hear from the race's defending champion Daryl Impey of Mitchelton-Scott.

Porte moved from BMC Racing to Trek-Segafredo over the winter. He has high aspirations when it comes to stage racing and hopes to have one final crack at the Tour de France.

We talk to Porte about the hunt for success at the Tour, mental as well as physical battles and how he has settled with his new Trek-Segafredo teammates ahead of the Tour Down Under.

Impey, who denied Porte victory at the 2018 Tour Down Under, returns to lead Mitchelton-Scott in the absence of sprinter Caleb Ewan. He talks tactics about a race that will again be decided by seconds.

